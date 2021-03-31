FAYETTE, Iowa -- The Bemidji State baseball team suffered a pair of losses in a doubleheader at Upper Iowa on Tuesday afternoon. The Beavers fell 4-1 and 9-6 at Fayette, Iowa.

The Peacocks (5-8, 4-5 NSIC) plated three runs in the first inning of the early game, and added another in the fourth inning.

Noah Boser barreled a solo home run in the sixth inning to account for BSU’s lone run.

Boser, Sam Kalberer and Tom Keohen totaled one hit apiece in the seven-inning game for the Beavers.

Will Lavin pitched a six-inning complete game with four strikeouts, two walks and three earned runs allowed.

Bemidji State erupted for six runs in the third inning of game two to take a 6-3 lead. Isaiah Grancorvitz drove in the go-ahead run on a two-run single to push BSU ahead 5-3. Another run scored on a sac fly.

UIU tied the game at 6-all in the bottom of the third thanks to a pair of RBI singles. Upper Iowa scored the eventual winning run on an error in the fifth.

Jack Munson, Carter Simon, Grancorvitz and Boser tallied the Beavers’ four hits.

Hunter Haggenmiller was handed the loss after pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowing one unearned run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The losses dropped Bemidji State to 2-13 overall and 1-9 in NSIC play.

BSU will open a three-game home series with a doubleheader against Augustana at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Upper Iowa 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 000 001 0 -- 1-3-1

UIU 300 100 X -- 4-7-0

WP: Ramer (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K).

LP: Lavin (6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 4 K).

Upper Iowa 9, Bemidji State 6

BSU 006 000 000 -- 6-4-3

UIU 033 010 20X -- 9-11-3

WP: Parker (7 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 5 K).

LP: Haggenmiller (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K).