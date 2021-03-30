A month and a half in Fort Myers, Fla., came to a conclusion on Tuesday with a 1-1 seven-inning exhibition game tie with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Hammond Stadium. The Twins will have a workout on Wednesday at American Family Field in Milwaukee before kicking off the regular season at 1 p.m. Thursday against the Brewers.

“Everyone’s really excited to get going,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think we’re at that point in every way.”

The Twins were able to accomplish their main objective in Florida — getting everyone prepared for the season while avoiding major injuries — and seem to be in a good place for Thursday’s opener.

Save for some bumps and bruises, the Twins are coming out of spring training relatively healthy. The only major injury this spring was to top prospect Royce Lewis, who was set to begin the season in the minors. He suffered an ACL tear, which required surgery, before he even arrived in camp.

Rigid protocols put in place helped the Twins avoid COVID-19 issues this spring. Starting pitcher J.A. Happ tested positive upon intake testing, but he returned with enough time to get himself prepared and ready for the season.

“I’m just very happy to be starting the year in a good place because we know how it can feel when that’s not the case,” Baldelli said. “It’s a great place to start. We still have a lot of work to do. I think we’re in this spot going into the season in a healthy fashion because our players took their preparations and their offseasons and this camp seriously.”

The Twins have a workout scheduled for 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Instead of going straight to Milwaukee, Baldelli, president of team operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine will head to the Phoenix-area for Mike Bell’s funeral service. Bell, the Twins’ bench coach, passed away on Friday at age 46 after a battle with kidney cancer. Baldelli said he would meet back up with the team on Wednesday night.

Twins set rotation

Pitcher Michael Pineda will get the ball for the series finale in Milwaukee, following Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios in the starting rotation.

Matt Shoemaker will make his first start of the season in the first game in Detroit, and Happ will round out the rotation as the Twins give him as much time as possible to prepare after missing the first part of spring training. Happ is scheduled to throw in a simulated game Wednesday during the team’s workout in Milwaukee, Baldelli said.

The way the schedule lines up would have Maeda finishing out the series in Detroit on April 7, which means that Berrios is in line to start the home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 8.

Opening Day Plans

Local performer Natalia Romero Arbeláez will sing the national anthem, educators and frontline workers will be honored, and former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will throw out the first pitch to his son, Saints manager Toby Gardenhire, when the Twins return to Target Field on April 8.

For those unable to snag tickets to Opening Day at Target Field, the Saints will be opening up CHS Field in Lowertown St. Paul for a socially-distanced home opener watch party. Tickets are available for $10.

The Twins also announced that they will be wearing “MB,” patches throughout the 2021 season to honor Bell. They also will pay tribute to Bell with signage within their dugout at Target Field.