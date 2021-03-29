SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State baseball team’s offense fell quiet on Sunday, allowing Sioux Falls to come back for a series win with a doubleheader sweep at home on Sunday.

Though the Cougars lost game one of the series on Saturday, USF recovered and won 4-0 and 9-3 on Sunday.

Caleb Ditmarson pitched a complete-game shutout to start the day, allowing just three hits over seven frames and striking out seven. Sam Michels provided the offense for Sioux Falls (6-6, 2-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) with a two-run home run in the second inning, and Zane Butts added a two-RBI single in the fourth.

Levi Arnold took the loss for BSU (2-11, 1-7 NSIC), throwing a complete game and allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out seven.

In game two, Bemidji State fell behind early but tied things up at 3-3 in the fourth inning. Michael O’Malley singled in Sam Kalberer, Brendan Paul knocked in Parker Borg, and then O’Malley scored on a double steal to bring on the tie.

But the Beavers were held hitless for the rest of the day once Payton Livingston entered to pitch in relief for the Cougars. Livingston tossed four scoreless innings as the USF offense answered in the bottom of the fourth and then tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and seventh frames of the nine-inning finale.

Jacob Mathiason was saddled with the loss for BSU, throwing three innings and allowing four runs off four hits.

Bemidji State wraps up a seven-game road trip with a doubleheader against Upper Iowa, starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in Fayette, Iowa.





Sioux Falls 4, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-3-3

USF 020 200 X -- 4-7-1

WP: Ditmarson (CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Arnold (CG, 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)





Sioux Falls 9, Bemidji State 3

BSU 000 300 000 -- 3-4-0

USF 021 210 30X -- 9-11-1

WP: Krout (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Mathiason (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)