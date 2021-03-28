SIOUX FALLS -- The Bemidji State baseball team rallied from seven runs down to defeat Sioux Falls 18-11 in a high-scoring affair Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Trailing 8-1 after three innings, the Beavers scored 17 of the game’s final 20 runs to complete the comeback.

A seven-run seventh inning lifted BSU into the lead and the team never looked back. Zach Listiak drove in the go-ahead run on a two-run double that pushed Bemidji State ahead 11-10. Michael O’Malley extended the lead to 13-10 on a two-run single later in the inning.

Tom Keohen capped the win with his ninth-inning grand slam.

Keohen notched a team-leading five RBIs while going 1-for-5 at the plate. He also took a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.

O’Malley and Isaiah Grancorvitz each finished 2-for-5.

Kenny Morris earned the win after pitching four innings in relief to close the game, allowing just two hits and one run.

The Beavers will close out the series with a doubleheader starting at noon on Sunday, March 28, in Sioux Falls.

Bemidji State 18, Sioux Falls 11

BSU 100 203 705 -- 18-9-2

USF 521 011 001 -- 11-11-4

WP: Morris (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K).

LP: Leonard (0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K).