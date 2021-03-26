FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins bench coach Mike Bell passed away on Friday after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in January. He was 46.

Bell is survived by his wife, Kelly, and three children, Luke, Mikayla and Madeline.

“The Minnesota Twins are devastated by the loss of Mike Bell. In his short time with our club, Mike had an indelibly positive impact — not only on the quality of our team on the field, but most importantly upon everyone whom he met,” the club said in a statement. “Widely respected in our game, all who knew Mike, on and off the field, are better for the experience. The Twins join the baseball world in mourning Mike’s untimely passing; our thoughts and best wishes are with his wife, Kelly, his three children, Luke, Mikayla and Madeline, and the entire Bell family during this difficult time.”

Bell, who comes from a three-generation Major League Baseball family, was the grandson of Cincinnati Reds hall of famer Gus Bell; the son of longtime player, coach, manager and current Reds executive Buddy Bell, and the brother of David Bell, the current manager of the Reds. Bell had expressed managerial aspirations of his own.

As a player, he played for parts of 13 seasons with seven organizations, reaching the major leagues in 2000 with the Reds.

“Our Reds family is overwhelmed with sadness for the Bells as they mourn the loss of Mike. This great baseball family blessed thousands of people over the 70 years it has devoted to our game,” Reds Chief Executive Officer Bob Castellini said in a statement. “We are honored that Mike, like his grandfather Gus, his father Buddy, and brother David, wore a Reds uniform. Our hearts and support go out to Buddy, David and their families.”

Bell joined manager Rocco Baldelli’s staff as the Twins’ bench coach in 2020 after spending 13 years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2021 season would have been his 29th in professional baseball.

“No words can adequately express the sadness regarding Mike Bell’s passing. While Mike’s Twins tenure was relatively brief, his impact was significant,” Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter tweeted. “We will miss his vast baseball IQ, his character and friendship.”