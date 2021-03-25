WINONA -- The Bemidji State baseball team got a season-best performance out of its pitching staff on Wednesday afternoon, but it went for naught as the Beavers lost 5-2 and then again 10-0 in a doubleheader at Winona State.

In game one, Will Lavin surrendered five runs (three earned) while striking out eight batters over five frames, and Kenny Morris pitched a scoreless sixth inning in relief. It was the first time all season the team has allowed under seven runs, and just the second time allowing fewer than 13.

But the BSU bats were nearly silenced, as Tom Keohen scored on a second-inning wild pitch and then produced a seventh-inning RBI double for the lone Bemidji State runs.

In game two, the Warriors (5-5, 2-3 NSIC) reached double digits on the Beavers behind a six-run fifth inning. They tripled their advantage -- from 3-0 to 9-0 -- largely in part to Carter Brinkman’s three-run home run during the frame. BSU came up with just four hits in the game itself.

Alex Fietek took the loss in the finale, allowing eight runs (seven earned) off nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Bemidji State falls to 1-9 on the season and 0-5 in conference play, losing for the eighth time in a row overall. The Beavers will try to correct course with a doubleheader against Sioux Falls starting at noon Saturday, March 27, in Sioux Falls, S.D.





Winona State 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 010 000 1 -- 2-5-2

WSU 011 021 X -- 5-7-2

WP: Banaszynski (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

LP: Lavin (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K)





Winona State 10, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-4-0

WSU 012 061 X -- 10-13-0

WP: Kramer (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Fietek (4.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)