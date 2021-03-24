PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — When Ryan Jeffers reported to spring training a year ago, the catcher had just 24 games of Double-A experience under his belt — and none at a level higher than that.

But within the year, the 23-year-old has done enough to earn the trust and confidence from Minnesota Twins coaches and the front office to not only start both playoff games last year but to carve out a role for himself on the roster. In 26 games during the regular season last year, Jeffers hit .273 with a .355 on-base percentage and .436 slugging percentage.

There’s been a little bit of a different feel for Jeffers this spring as a result. For one, he’s getting more consistent spring playing time. Jeffers was 2 for 3 with a home run in the Twins’ 7-6 exhibition game loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Charlotte Sports Park.

“When you don’t have that clear role, you’re not sure exactly when your ABs might come or what your day is going to look like. But I’m able to set out a schedule, or, the coaches are able to set out a schedule for me, a lot more clearly than I was last year,” Jeffers said. “I wasn’t sure what my day would look like last year, whether that would be ABs, whether I would just be catching. But this year there’s a set schedule to ramp up to that Game One in Milwaukee, so it’s nice. It’s really nice.”

The Twins have expressed confidence often in both Jeffers and Mitch Garver, so much so that manager Rocco Baldelli has gone as far as to say the team will have “two regular catchers.” What the playing time split between the two winds up looking like remains to be seen, but both will get plenty of at-bats as the Twins work to keep them fresh during a 162-game season.

“It works well in a production sense, in my opinion, and it normally works well for keeping these guys healthy and feeling good and ready for their next start out there,” Baldelli said. “I would anticipate a lot of the action and at-bats being split up, and I think it’s going to lead to good seasons for both of our guys.”

That sounds good to Jeffers, who said he and Garver complement each other well and will spend the year pushing each other to improve.

“We’re both trying to be the best baseball players we can be, and having someone like Garv, and Garv having someone like me next to him, makes you want to continue to improve and continue to push yourself daily,” Jeffers said. “It’s not really a skill-set where I have stuff that he doesn’t do and he has stuff that I don’t do. It’s more of just like a mutual, ‘Hey, let’s get better together and continue to improve to make the Twins better.’ ”

Pineda goes five

There was some weak contact and a ball thrown from the outfield to third base with no one covering, so the line might not look so pretty, but pitcher Michael Pineda seemed happy enough with his body of work on Wednesday. Pineda gave up five runs on nine hits, but most importantly to him, he threw five innings as he ramped up his pitch count.

“Today for me is a good day because I wanted to get to the fifth inning and go through all my pitches, especially,” he said. “That’s what I was doing today.”

Briefly

Randy Dobnak will start for the Twins on Thursday at jetBlue Park against the Red Sox. Kenta Maeda will make his final start of the spring on Friday, and Lewis Thorpe will draw the start on Saturday. … Along with Jeffers, Trevor Larnach and Andrelton Simmons homered in the Twins’ loss.