FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been weeks since Max Kepler has gotten a hit. Andrelton Simmons has three this spring, and two came on Wednesday. Miguel Sano also has three hits in exhibition games — none of them home runs.

“What I’m looking for is for them to save all of the hits and runs for the season,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli joked. “That’s what I’m pulling for.”

Sure, he would like to see his players collecting hits and generating more offense this spring. But he’s not necessarily concerned that they aren’t. It is, after all, spring training, where players are taking just a handful of at-bats and the games don’t count in the standings. And Baldelli has faith that his hitters, who spent their last full season of play in 2019 smashing offensive records left and right, will be just fine.

“We play a lot of games and have a long season, and the cream generally rises to the top, both on a team level and on an individual level, and you see guys that are good baseball players, they get to that point where they put up their numbers and it shows them to be good baseball players,” Baldelli said. “You know, 20 or 30 at-bats, anything can happen. We see that year upon year, and that’s just what we deal with.”

The Twins have been led offensively this spring by a number of roster hopefuls. Among those who have seen regular at-bats, Kyle Garlick, competing for an outfield spot, leads the team in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS. Willians Astudillo and Brent Rooker have put together strong spring performances, as have non-roster invitees Tzu-Wei Lin and Keon Broxton.

Among the regulars, the numbers aren’t so pretty. Kepler is hitting .061. Sano, who has struck out in 15 of his 32 at-bats, is hitting .094. Byron Buxton is at .138. And Simmons, with a single and home run Wednesday, is now at .150.

But the sample size is minimal, and the Twins aren’t reading too much into the results to begin with, instead focusing on the process and the at-bats they’re seeing.

“What we’re looking for is guys going up there, seeing the ball better and better, taking better at-bats and swings, making life difficult for the opposing pitcher and hitting balls hard,” Baldelli said. “Our guys are all over the spectrum at different points in the spring, but as we get closer to Opening Day (in Milwaukee on April 1), it’s about really locking in and taking advantage of the at-bats that you get and getting guys as ready to go as we possibly can.”

As a team, the Twins entered Wednesday’s game hitting .211 with a .276 on-base percentage and .361 slugging percentage, lowest in the majors in the first two categories and 29th in the third. Their team OPS is also lowest in the majors.

But count Twins outfielder Jake Cave among those who isn’t concerned with the slow spring among both himself — Cave said he’s not driving the ball the way he would like, but he feels like he’s on time and he’s been swinging at the pitches he wants to, laying off the pitches he wants to — and his teammates.

“If you look up and down, there’s not a lot of guys that are really killing it,” he said. “…Obviously you would like to get a little momentum rolling going into the season, but it’s spring training and there’s a lot of guys on the team out there that know that their spots are solidified and they want to go out and they just want to make sure their bodies are healthy and day one turn into a new guy.”