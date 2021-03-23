The Twins optioned Kirilloff to the alternate training site in St. Paul on Tuesday, ending speculation on whether one of the organization’s top prospects would be manning left field to begin the season. The team also reassigned Royce Lewis, Trevor Larnach, Charlie Barnes, Caleb Hamilton and Griffin Jax to minor-league camp.

Kirilloff, 23, debuted last year in the Wild Card Series, going 1 for 4 in the one game he played, but he has yet to play in a regular-season game in the majors. The outfielder, who also has been getting reps at first base, is hitting .129 with a .182 on-base percentage and .258 slugging percentage with one home run in 12 games this spring.

“He’s a guy that I firmly believe is going to have a very long and successful major-league career,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Right now, we were making a baseball decision. What we really want is for Alex to start his career off at the major-league level on a good note where he’s feeling good and he’s locked in and he’s ready to go, and then never look back. And I have no doubt that we’re going to find that point. He’s going to get there.”

By keeping Kirilloff in the minor leagues long enough to prevent him from accruing a full year of service time, the Twins would gain an extra year of club control. But the Twins have been adamant all spring that would not guide their decision, instead focusing on what they believe will give them the best chance of winning now as they look to compete for their third straight American League Central division title.

“We make the decision on Alex and Kyle Garlick and Jake Cave and Brent Rooker and a number of others that are out there the same way. We’ve been very consistent with that,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Sunday. “… Our goal is to figure out a way to put the best roster together that we think can impact us over the course of a season. We’re out there trying to compete, we’re trying to win, and we’re going to figure out a way to do that.”

With Kirilloff out of the picture for now, the question shifts to who from the remaining group in camp will take over in left field for Eddie Rosario, who the Twins non-tendered in December, on Opening Day, April 1. It could be Cave, who has been with the Twins for the past few seasons, or perhaps Rooker or Garlick. While the Twins have made clear that a small sample size from exhibition games is not what they are basing their decisions on, Rooker and Garlick, two others competing for a roster spot, have stood out.

Garlick, a waiver pickup in February, leads the team with four home runs and is hitting .333. His slugging percentage and OPS also lead the Twins this spring. Rooker, who debuted last year and played in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury, is 8 for 25 this spring (.320) with a home run.

While Baldelli wasn’t ready to tip his hand Tuesday as to which direction they’re leaning toward in left field, he said the club had some “very good options, guys we believe in, guys we think can handle the role in left field.”

Eventually — and probably not too far into the distant future — that will be Kirilloff. But for now, he’ll head north, just not to the city many Twins fans had hoped.

“If we need Alex on the second day of the year because something happens and that’s the right move, I don’t think we’ll hesitate to make that move,” Baldelli said. “It’s a situation where he’s going to get himself locked in (and) ready to go for when we call his name. I truly believe he will be ready to go in all regards when that time comes, whenever that time comes. And I’m looking forward to it, to be honest with you. I’m really looking forward to seeing him at the major-league level and going out there and doing his thing.”