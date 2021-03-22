FORT MYERS, Fla. — With a limited capacity allowed for spectators at Target Field to begin the season, snagging tickets to the Twins’ home opener might not be the easiest thing to do, but Twins fans will have their chance on Thursday, March 25.

Tickets to all home games from the April 8 opener at Target Field through May 6 go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and will be sold online via twinsbaseball.com or through the MLB Ballpark app. In accordance with health and safety protocols, fans will only be able to buy tickets in pods of two or four seats.

To begin the season, the Twins will be limited to 10,000 fans per game, following guidelines established by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health. Later in the season, they hope that number will continue to increase.

Purchasers will be capped at four tickets for the home opener and up to 20 tickets per game for the other games through May 6. The Twins will make the next batch of single-game tickets available in April. As long as the Twins are limited in capacity, they will offer seats first to season-ticket holders to purchase before opening up the remaining seats to the general public.

Colome usage

Alex Colome’s name has appeared in the box score often this spring.

That’s by request.

Of all Twins relief pitchers, Colome’s appearances this spring trail just Hansel Robles. His seven outings are tied with Taylor Rogers for second-most on the team.

“I know my body, and I know the more often I go out there and pitch, the better I feel. I ask them to use me often,” Colome said. “Hopefully during the regular season, when I pitch often, I can go out there and pitch multiple innings. That’s what I’m looking for, and hopefully everything goes well so I can do that.”

After giving up four runs in his first outing of the spring, five of his next six appearances have been scoreless, including Monday’s inning in the Twins’ 4-2 exhibition victory over the Braves at Hammond Stadium. Colome, who the Twins signed this offseason to help fortify the backend of their bullpen, struck out one and walked one in the sixth inning.

Afterward, he said he felt his pitches were working well, and he felt already ready for the season to begin with his execution improving as the spring has worn on.

“The more I use my fastball and my cutter, the better,” he said. “It feels better coming out of my hand and executing those pitches. The more I throw them, the better for me.”

Briefly

Jose Berrios threw 82 pitchers on Monday in what was scheduled to be his longest start of the spring. Berrios said he plans to throw 65 to 70 pitches in his final start of the spring. He threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings Monday, giving up a pair of hits and three walks while striking out six. … The Twins will send a group of players across Daniels Parkway to play in a ‘B’ game against the Red Sox. Matt Shoemaker is scheduled to start. … Up in Bradenton, Griffin Jax is scheduled to make his first start of the spring, in a game against the Pirates.