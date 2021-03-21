BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team was blanked in a 13-0 shutout loss to Minnesota State on Sunday at the BSU baseball field. The win closed out a three-game series sweep for the Mavericks.

Minnesota State starter Cam Kline pitched six innings and allowed only one hit, while fanning 10 batters and issuing one walk. Brendan Knoll struck out one in one inning of relief to finish the seven-inning contest.

Brooks Bachmann recorded the Beavers’ lone hit with his single in the top of the third inning.

BSU was designated the away team on the scoreboard since the weekend series was moved to Bemidji due to poor field conditions in Mankato.

Bemidji State dropped to 1-7 on the season and 0-3 in NSIC play. MSU improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the NSIC.

The Beavers will continue conference play Wednesday, March 24, with a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader at Winona State.

Minnesota State 13, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-1-3

MSU 061 033 X -- 13-14-0

WP: Kline (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K)

LP: Arnold (1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 3 K)