SARASOTA, Fla. — As the beginning of the regular season nears, the Twins are preparing to add another member to their staff with bench coach Mike Bell at home after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in January.

The Twins are not planning on naming a replacement or interim bench coach, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. But he did say they have talked about some of the other potential fits within the staff as they look to split the responsibilities.

“We will likely add a staff member to our group but not necessarily label somebody as bench coach. I think that’s less relevant for us. You guys know how we operate and how (manager) Rocco (Baldelli) operates — it’s more of an effort to talk through decisions with a number of staff members within the group.”

During spring training, quality control coach Nate Dammann, who is in charge of leading much of the operation, has been on the bench, as has a group of other staff members, which Baldelli said has been very helpful to him and has run smoothly to this point.

While they’ve yet to make any adjustments to this point, Baldelli said that they might not wind up having a traditional designed bench coach sitting right next to him, instead relying on other coaches’ strengths to make sure players are prepared to compete.

“Baseball, we’ve certainly functioned in a similar fashion for a while in the way that we designate coaches, and I think there are some really great ways that we could do business and help ourselves,” Baldelli said. “Maybe that means being a little open-minded and putting guys in positions to just simply help players regardless of title.”

Offense returns

The Twins aren’t putting too much stock into their spring training results. But after scoring a combined eight runs in their previous five games, it was undoubtedly nice for them to see a barrage of home runs in their 12-7 win over the Orioles on Sunday at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.

The Twins hit six home runs Sunday, including one from outfielder Kyle Garlick, who is among those fighting to nab an outfield spot. It was Garlick’s team-leading fourth home run of the spring.

“It’s not just that he’s getting these hits and hitting some balls over the fence. He’s actually had really good at-bats, putting really good swings on the ball,” Baldelli said. “He’s impacting those. He’s actually hitting the ball really, really hard when he hits it. … Do we base everything — the decision, things like that — solely on results in spring training? We know that’s not the case. But he’s certainly doing a great job.”

Briefly

Jose Berrios is scheduled to start for the Twins against the Braves on Monday at Hammond Stadium. … He will be followed by Griffin Jax on Tuesday and Michael Pineda on Wednesday. … Jorge Polanco, in his first game since leaving early with left adductor tightness on Tuesday, went 1 for 4 with a home run.