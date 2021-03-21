BEMIDJI -- Just in the nick of time for the spring equinox, baseball returned to Bemidji State.

The Beavers had gone 693 days without a game at their home field, although they were technically the away team on the scoreboard for Saturday’s twinbill against Minnesota State. This weekend’s three-game series was moved to Bemidji due to poor field conditions in Mankato.

The weather was 60 degrees and sunny in Bemidji where, playing on its home field for the first time in nearly two years, BSU dropped a 13-0 seven-inning contest to start the afternoon. Bemidji State (1-6) then exploded for 11 runs in a late comeback attempt that fell short in a 14-11 loss to end the day.

The Beavers were held to only three hits in their NSIC-opening game. The Mavericks (5-1) scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in the 13-0 triumph.

BSU scored its first runs in the top of the third of game two, taking a 4-0 lead after recording five straight hits, including a trio of RBI singles.

MSU answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning. They added a run in the fifth and six more in the sixth to take a 12-4 lead. Isaiah Grancorvitz belted a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the sixth inning, only for Nathan Berg to answer with his own two-run shot in the bottom half.

Bemidji State rallied late by scoring five runs in the eighth, when the Beavers connected on five straight hits. Logan Barrick, Carter Simon, Tom Keohen and Michael O’Malley each drove in runs, and Keohen scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to three runs. Minnesota State ultimately shut the door on the comeback attempt and held on for the win.

Keohen and O’Malley each went 4-for-5 at the plate in game two, with Keohen racking up three RBIs. O’Malley, Barrick and Kalberer each added two RBIs.

The teams will return to the BSU baseball field for an 11 a.m. contest Sunday, March 21.

Minnesota State 13, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-3-3

MSU 405 301 X -- 13-11-0

WP: Ludwig (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Barrick (2.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 BB, 3 K)

Minnesota State 14, Bemidji State 11

BSU 004 002 050 -- 11-19-2

MSU 005 162 00X -- 14-11-0

WP: Altermatt (5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: Borg (3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 6 K)