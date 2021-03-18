BEMIDJI -- The words “Play ball!” are set to ring out from the BSU baseball field earlier than ever this weekend.

Because of a site reversal due to field conditions, the Bemidji State baseball team is swapping locations and will host Minnesota State on March 20-21 for a three-game series to open conference play. The opening game will mark the program’s earliest home opener ever and will be the Beavers’ first game at home since April 27, 2019.

Fans will also be permitted to attend the series. Masks will be required at all times, and attendees must complete the BSU Online Health Screen tool prior to entering. No food or beverages will be allowed, and restrooms are available in the PE Complex building.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, to start a doubleheader. Game two is planned for 3:30 p.m.

Bemidji State (1-4) and Minnesota State (1-3) will be back for a single game at noon Sunday, March 20, to wrap up the series.