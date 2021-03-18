FORT MYERS, Fla. — For just the fourth time in franchise history, all 162 Twins games this season will be televised.

Bally Sports North, formerly known as FOX Sports North, will carry 156 games locally, while the others will be nationally televised. For the 38th season, Dick Bremer will be behind the microphone, handling play-by-play duties. A total of 12 games will be nationally televised — some of which overlap with Bally broadcasts and some of which do not. ESPN will carry four games, beginning with the Twins’ game vs. the Tigers on April 5. FS1 will carry six games, and FOX National and YouTube will each have one.

Bremer will be joined primarily by former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau, who slides into the role as lead analyst this season. The upcoming season marks Morneau’s fourth in the broadcast booth. Roy Smalley and LaTroy Hawkins also will join Bremer for games this season.

Marney Gellner and Audra Martin return to the broadcast, serving as Twins sideline reporters, and “Twins Live,” hosted by Anthony LaPanta and Annie Sabo with analysis from former Twins Tim Laudner and Glen Perkins, will continue.

One clubhouse

At long last, Twins reliever Tyler Duffey will have a chance to meet all of his teammates.

Twins pitchers have been occupying a clubhouse in the minor-league complex since the beginning of spring as a way for players to space out to ensure social distancing. On Wednesday, the major-league pitchers were brought into the main clubhouse at Hammond Stadium, merging with the position players.

“I might meet some people finally,” Duffey said Tuesday. “I’m getting tired of walking over here and guys are like, ‘Oh, what are you doing here?’ Well, I do play for the Twins. … Literally, I don’t think I’ve met half of the new guys on the team. We come over to pitch, we hang out in the bullpen and we leave.”

The Twins have started thinning their roster, making two rounds of cuts as they move toward the season. Major leaguers have started appearing in back-to-back games and playing deeper into games, a sign that Opening Day is around the corner.

Blending the clubhouse so the major leaguers can gel is another sign of that.

“It is an important time. Normally, you get six weeks to really get in there, get comfortable, see how everything is moving together. This year we’re just going to have less time to do that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I don’t think it’s a major issue of any kind, but it’s definitely a different feel.”

Mixed results

Hours before Matt Shoemaker toed the rubber at jetBlue Park on Wednesday in the Twins’ 9-1 exhibition game loss to the Red Sox, Michael Pineda took to the backfields to start the ‘B’ game.

Pineda said he threw 70 pitches in a four-inning effort. Having Pineda throw in the ‘B’ game helped the Twins keep both starters on track as Thursday is the team’s second — and final — off day of the spring.

It was the Twins’ first ‘B’ game of the spring, but Baldelli said it might not be their last as they try to balance extra at-bats for hitters and innings for pitchers with keeping players fresh.

On the main field, Matt Shoemaker allowed seven runs — all via the longball — in his three innings of work. Though his workload was a little less than his target of 70-75 pitches, Shoemaker said it was good to work through adversity in his start.

Briefly

Back at Hammond Stadium, some Twins pitchers, Kenta Maeda included, took their hacks in preparation for the team’s upcoming series in Milwaukee. … The Twins have Thursday off, and Baldelli said they’re not planning on having much going on at the complex, if anything at all. … Willians Astudillo got a start in right field Wednesday, prompting designated hitter Nelson Cruz to ask a day earlier why he’s not allowed to play the outfield. “Astudillo is like, ‘What are you doing? I’m trying to make the team. Shut up!’ ” Cruz said.