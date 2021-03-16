FORT MYERS, Fla. — No need to worry about Jorge Polanco after the Minnesota Twins’ second baseman left Tuesday’s game early, his manager said. Polanco left with what the club dubbed “left adductor tightness,” stemming from a diving play he attempted to make in the field during the second inning of the Twins’ 4-2 exhibition game loss to the Pirates at Hammond Stadium.

Manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer went out to check on him, but Polanco convinced them he was good to go and he stayed in the game at the time. After his next at-bat, the Twins removed him.

“He rolled over on the ball and kind of landed on the ball, just kind of jammed up in there. He said he was absolutely fine. And then he hit the ground ball and he ran. He said he felt a little tightness,” Baldelli said. “…I think he’s going to be fine.”

The Twins plan on giving Polanco the day off on Wednesday and letting him get some treatment. Thursday is a day off for the team and then they’ll re-evaluate on Friday to see how he’s doing.

“I wouldn’t expect this to linger or be here much more than a couple days, maybe a few days,” Baldelli said.

Duffy hits 92.6

Tyler Duffey couldn’t help but sneak a couple of looks at the scoreboard to check out his velocity during Tuesday’s game. He could tell the ball had been coming out of his hand better, even in the bullpen warming up.

Sure enough, his fastball velocity averaged 92.6 against the Pirates, the highest it has been all spring. In earlier outings, Duffey was mostly in the high-80s, and coming into Tuesday’s game, he had given up a combined six runs in four spring outings. Duffey threw a scoreless inning Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on some stuff, pretty much since after my first outing,” he said. “Just cleaning up the mechanics stuff. It’s spring. Just getting the mechanics cleaned up. Today everything was, out of the hand, I could tell immediately a lot better. Even in the bullpen.”

Duffey also has been toying around with a slower curveball that former Twins reliever Ryne Harper showed him when they were in Triple-A together in 2018, testing it out here and there. The slowest pitch Duffey threw on Tuesday clocked in at 69.5 mph.

Jokingly, Duffey calls the pitch his changeup.

“As the season progresses, and if I feel it’s necessary or if they say, ‘Hey, maybe mix in a couple more,’ ” I’ll do that, Duffey said. “I’ve been doing it on my own. It’s just something I have a little bit of a feel for right now. Doesn’t hurt to work on it now. Worse comes to worse, just throw it in the back pocket.”

Fun with Shelton

With the Pirates in town for the first and only time this spring, the Twins didn’t miss their opportunity to poke a bit of fun at former bench coach Derek Shelton. Shelton, Baldelli’s good friend, is now in his second season as the Pirates’ manager, and the Twins have used every opportunity they’ve had to take friendly jabs at him.

Shelton was the Twins’ bench coach from 2018-19, and before Tuesday’s game, the Twins played highlights of Shelton’s first career ejection as a manager multiple times on the scoreboard at Hammond Stadium.

“I didn’t know anything about that video. I didn’t know that was actually taking place. I don’t even know when you’re talking about, because I didn’t see it or hear anything about it,” a clearly-joking Baldelli said. “But as we all know, the internet is a beautiful, glorious place at times, and this could just be one of those examples.”

Briefly

Starting pitcher Jose Berrios gave up four runs in four innings against the Pirates. … Matt Shoemaker will start for the Twins on Wednesday against the Red Sox. … Alex Colome and Taylor Rogers also are scheduled to pitch, their first time pitching on back-to-back days this spring. … Another group of players is scheduled to go over to the Red Sox complex to play in a “B” game.