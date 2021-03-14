FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins made their first moves on Sunday to pare down their roster, optioning some of their best young arms to the minors.

Jordan Balazovic and Jhoan Duran, the Twins’ top two pitching prospects, were optioned before the team’s 5-5 tie against the Red Sox on Sunday at Hammond Stadium, along with Bailey Ober and Dakota Chalmers.

Relievers Ian Gibaut and Danny Coulombe, who are not on the 40-man roster, were both reassigned to minor league camp. The moves leave the Twins with 26 pitchers, including five non-roster invitees left in major league camp.

The Twins didn’t see much of the group in game action this spring, instead letting them progress at a slower pace as they prepare for their minor league seasons. The minor league season does not begin until May 4.

Balazovic was the only one to pitch in a Grapefruit League game, turning in a 1-2-3 inning in the one inning he pitched this spring coming back on Thursday.

“That group of guys, their goal in camp is to get ready for their season. It’s to come out, have some fun, impress us, work hard, and do all the things they need to do. But ultimately they need to get ready for their year and put together a full season, a full workload and things like that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Every guy on that list is in a little different situation. Maybe there are particulars that are a little different. But that’s really what it comes back to.”

Opening day lineup?

For the first time this spring, Baldelli wrote out a lineup that looks fairly similar to what we might see on Opening Day — with one key difference: The Twins won’t have a designated hitter on April 1 in Milwaukee.

But Nelson Cruz aside — and with left field still in question — the lineup was otherwise chock full of regulars, beginning with Max Kepler, who led off and played in the field for the first time since fouling a ball off his leg on Thursday.

Behind Kepler, in order: Josh Donaldson, Cruz, Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton, Andrelton Simmons and Brent Rooker batting ninth and playing left.

Buxton, playing in his first game since undergoing a dental procedure on Monday, homered in the tie. Garver and Polanco added a pair of hits and Sano drove in a pair of runs. Rooker, vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster, went 3 for 3 in the game.

Kenta Maeda, the Twins’ Opening Day starter, threw four hitless, scoreless innings, striking out five. In his three starts this spring, he’s thrown a total of nine innings, giving up just one hit and one walk, while striking out 12. He has yet to allow a run.

Briefly

J.A. Happ is set to make his spring debut on Monday, starting for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19 last month. … Caleb Thielbar is also scheduled to pitch on Monday for the first time this spring. Thielbar suffered a back strain earlier this spring. … No. 3 prospect Trevor Larnach is also on the travel roster. Larnach, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue, has not played since March 1.