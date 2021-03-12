FORT MYERS, Fla. — The tone on the other end of the Zoom calls had begun to change.

Over the course of the past year, Twins leadership and officials from the governor’s office and Minnesota Department of Health had been in close contact about returning fans to Target Field. In the last two to three weeks, Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter took note of the optimism.

He noticed the state’s COVID-19 case numbers trending in the right direction and the increase in vaccinations across Minnesota. At long last, getting fans back into the stands for the first time since 2019 seemed possible.

“It became more evident that we were on a path toward maybe being in a position to return fans,” St. Peter said. “We didn’t know how many at the time, but to return fans to Target Field for the start of the 2021 season. We never take it for granted. We still don’t take it for granted.”

Gov. Tim Walz turned the dials on Friday, announcing some rollbacks of COVID-19 restrictions. Among them, the Twins will now be allowed to welcome up to 10,000 fans into their stadium beginning on April 8 with their home opener.

It was welcomed news over at 1 Twins Way in downtown Minneapolis and down in Fort Myers, where the Twins are preparing for their 2021 campaign.

“(When) we’re able to show up and play at Target Field in front of our fans, I know it’s going to mean the world to all of us,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s almost a little bit of an emotional thing for a lot of the guys. It changes everything about showing up and playing baseball.”

The Twins played their 60-game 2020 season entirely in empty ballparks, though they had a small cheering section of team employees for the Wild Card Series. An offseason removed from that, they’ve been candid about the difficulties playing without fans and trying to generate energy and adrenaline. Pitcher Devin Smeltzer earlier this spring described the situation as “miserable.”

The stadium won’t be full to begin with — 10,000 fans is roughly 25 percent of Target Field’s capacity — but as more people continue to get vaccinated and case numbers decline, the Twins hope to welcome more fans into the ballpark later in the season.

For now, those that nab tickets will have a quite different experience at Target Field than what they’re used to. The Twins plan on selling “pods,” of two to four seats, which will be offered first to season-ticket holders before going on sale to the general public. The Twins will try to match season-ticket holders to the section they typically sit in.

Between those pods, seats will be ziptied — as they are at Hammond Stadium for spring training games in Fort Myers — to ensure proper social distancing. Fans will be required to wear face coverings at the park while not eating or drinking.

The Twins will shift to digital ticketing exclusively and eliminate bags except for a few exceptions in attempts to become as contactless as possible. The Twins are also introducing contactless ordering and payment for food, beverages and merchandise.

“We have worked to try to reimagine what the Target Field experience will look like, while playing hopefully near the end of a pandemic,” St. Peter said. “It’s really important to understand that the changes we’re making within our ballpark are all rooted in health and safety.”

The Twins have recent experience operating a facility during the pandemic, opening up Hammond Stadium to around 2,400 fans per game. They’ve also been watching closely to see how other teams and leagues have run operations, including the St. Paul Saints, who hosted a limited number fans last summer.

After nearly a year of consulting with experts and studying best practices, the Twins are confident that they can pull off the return of spectators safely.

And they couldn’t be more eager to do so.

“The thought of having fans back in our ballpark has been something that’s excited our players, our manager and all of our staff, and therefore I can tell you today is a monumental day,” St. Peter said.