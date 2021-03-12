FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton cracked a tooth chewing on steak recently and had to undergo a root canal to fix it earlier this week. While the story certainly fits into the category of “weird spring training injuries,” the Twins aren’t expecting Buxton to be sidelined for much longer.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team would “ramp him up a little bit,” then get him back out on the field soon. Buxton, who has not appeared in a game since March 7, is expected to participate in live batting practice Friday and then return shortly after that.

“We wanted to make sure that it got done now, so that it wasn’t something that was going to linger on and potentially have to get worked on close to Opening Day or even after Opening Day,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Buck’s doing better each day.”

Both Max Kepler and Gilberto Celestino left Thursday’s game — a 5-4 loss to the Red Sox at Hammond Stadium — and also are doing well after suffering minor nicks. Kepler fouled a ball off his leg during his second at-bat and was removed from the game after that.

“I bet he has a pretty good bruise that he’s going to wake up with, but I would expect him to be fine,” Baldelli said.

Celestino also left the game after scraping his leg on a slide in the eighth inning. Baldelli said he seemed to be good to go and doesn’t have any concern, though he wanted to get Celestino out of the game just to be safe.

Thielbar progressing

Relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar has yet to make his spring debut after straining his back earlier this spring, though Baldelli said the lefty has been throwing live BPs and has been throwing the ball well.

While there was no timetable given to get Thielbar into a game, Baldelli said he is ramping up and he would expect to see him pitching in games sometime throughout the second half of spring. Thielbar posted a 2.25 earned-run average in 20 innings out of the bullpen for the Twins last season.

“When I’ve seen him throw the ball lately, and we’ve watched him on the back field, he’s been throwing the ball and he’s throwing it really well,” Baldelli said. “He’s letting it loose. I don’t think there’s anything inhibiting him at this point.”

Balazovic debuts

Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic made quick work of the Red Sox in his Grapefruit League debut on Thursday, getting a pair of flyouts and inducing a groundout from three-time all-star J.D. Martinez.

Balazovic threw just 10 pitches in his 1-2-3 inning, and his fastball got as high as 93.6 mph.

“He’s probably been antsy and waiting very patiently for the opportunities to come in. And there it is,” Baldelli said. “We got a chance to go out there and see him do his thing. He’s obviously a really talented young man. He’s got good stuff. He’s got a little bit of funk and interestingness in that delivery, too, which probably helps him effect-wise, to get some bad swings and create some deception.”

Minor experiments

Major League Baseball announced a series of experimental rules that will be tested throughout the levels of the minor leagues during the upcoming season.

There will be larger bases at Triple-A, increasing first, second and third base from 15 to 18 inches in the hopes of reducing injuries and collisions. The league believes this will have “a modest impact” on successful steal attempts.

The change at Double-A focuses on team’s defensive shifts, requiring all four infielders to stay within the boundaries of the infield dirt. Changes restricting two players to be on each side of second base could come later in the season.

Other changes at lower levels include expanding the Automatic Ball-Strike System, requiring a pitcher to completely step off the rubber before throwing to a base and new regulations on the pitch clock, among other things.