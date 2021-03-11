FORT MYERS, Fla. — In less than three weeks, the Minnesota Twins will leave the sun and palm trees of southwest Florida and travel to Milwaukee to begin the 2021 season. Before then, there’s plenty of questions to be answered and roster decisions to be made.

With camp halfway done, here’s a look at five players who have stood out during the first part of spring camp, some who have spots secured and some who are fighting to make the 26-man roster:

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Josh Donaldson and the Twins are working to make sure the 35-year-old third baseman can stay on the field this season after a calf issue plagued him for much of the 2020 season, his first with the Twins. Donaldson, who has been healthy and feeling good this spring, made his debut a week after Grapefruit League games began, and since he did, he’s been barreling up the ball.

Donaldson is 3-for-7 (.429) this spring, and almost every ball he’s hit this spring has topped 100 mph off his bat. A single on Thursday was struck at 112.0 mph, per Statcast, and his three-run homer during his first game this spring was hit at 110.2 mph, traveling an estimated 417 feet.

Keon Broxton, OF

The outfield picture is crowded, and it will be difficult for the non-roster invite to crack it, but Keon Broxton has gotten off to a hot start this spring. Broxton, a third-round draft pick in 2009, has bounced around the past couple of years, splitting the 2019 season between New York (Mets), Baltimore and Seattle. He spent last season at the Brewers’ alternate site.

Coming into Thursday, Broxton was 5-for-11 this spring, and on Thursday, he went 0-for-1 with a walk. Broxton also has a long, long three-run homer to his name this spring, one that left Hammond Stadium. The Twins are also excited about what he brings on defense, where he is able to play all three outfield positions.

“I think that consistency of at-bat is something that could certainly help him in some ways,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The ability is definitely there, and I think he’s still willing to grow as a player and take suggestion.”

Kyle Garlick, OF

Waiver pick-up Kyle Garlick is another outfielder making an early impression as he looks to work his way into a role on the team. The Twins grabbed Garlick shortly before camp began after he had been designated for assignment earlier this offseason by both the Phillies and the Braves.

Garlick, who is hitting, .333, hit two home runs early on this spring. While he would appear to have a leg up over Broxton simply by being on the 40-man roster, Jake Cave, Alex Kirilloff and Brent Rooker are others in the Twins’ outfield conversation to go along with Max Kepler and Byron Buxton in right and center, respectively.

“I know the competition that I’m going up against personally,” Garlick said. “They all seem like a good group of guys and very talented as well, but I just try not to think about it too much. I just go out there and do my own thing, just come to the field every day, work hard, try to get better and kind of let the cards fall where they may.”

Lewis Thorpe, LHP

Thorpe had a difficult 2020 season, first taking a step back from the Twins due to personal reasons in the spring and then seeing a dip in his velocity once the season started. But this offseason, Thorpe dedicated himself to his workout program, packing on muscle, and he arrived at camp ready to pitch himself onto the roster. In each of his two outings, Thorpe’s fastball has touched 93 mph, a jump from last season.

In his most recent start, he struck out the side during his one inning, throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes while getting five whiffs. With the Twins’ starting rotation set — barring injury — Thorpe’s best chance to make the roster comes out of the bullpen.

“I don’t think any of us have been able to see exactly what Lewis is capable of,” Baldelli said. “I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s a major-league starting pitcher who could definitely establish himself, at some point, hopefully in the very near future.”

Two pitchers

OK, the fifth player who has stood out this spring is actually two — pitchers Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios — who have both thrown so well that it’s hard to pick just one.

In his two spring starts, Maeda has thrown a combined five scoreless innings, striking out seven. He has allowed just one hit, and opponents are hitting .053 against him. After finishing second in Cy Young Award voting last year, Maeda has been working on adding another pitch to his repertoire, experimenting with a curveball, cutter and two-seamer.

Berrios also has thrown five scoreless innings, striking out seven, this spring. On Wednesday, he touched 97 mph a couple of times with his fastball, and the right-hander has set his sights on throwing 200 innings this season.