FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins pitcher Jose Berrios would like to throw 200 innings this year. He believes he can do it, and is determined to do it.

The question is, will he get that chance?

Coming off of a truncated-season in which pitchers saw their workloads decreased dramatically, the Twins have vowed to tread carefully with their pitchers. That might be adding in an extra day of rest, simply monitoring them more closely or something else.

“I don’t think any of our pitchers are coming in with the expectation that they are going to go shorter than normal in a really noticeable way. Our guys are ready to go out there and fulfill their innings obligations in the way they think about it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The way we handle this may not be super-neon-lights, ‘Hey, this is significantly different from anything we’ve done before.’ ”

With that in mind, Berrios hopes he has a chance to hit that target number, showing his durability. He reached that number once — topping out at 200 1/3 innings pitched in 2019.

“That’s my plan. That’s what I’ve got in my mind every day,” Berrios said. “I prepare myself to do that. If I do not, that’s other authorities’ decision. Manager, coach, other people. For me, I prepare myself to get through 200 innings. For other pitchers, we don’t know. Obviously, we only played 60 games last year, but everything is personal, like athlete and pitcher, so if you prepare yourself to do that, I know you can make it.”

Berrios looked sharp Wednesday, zipping in his fastball up at 97 miles per hour at times during his three innings of work against Tampa Bay. The Twins went on to beat the Rays 6-2 in an exhibition game at Charlotte Sports Park.

“The ball looked like the ball was coming out of Jose’s hand — it was coming out hot,” Baldelli said. “He looked great. He looked synced up. I think the radar gun’s correct.”

Cuts coming

The Twins haven’t started to pare down their roster yet, but Baldelli suggested the first round of cuts could be coming in the next few days. The team currently has 74 active players in camp along with top prospect Royce Lewis who is out for the season after recently undergoing knee surgery.

“There’s different guys that are — for instance say 40-man guys, non 40-man guys, young players, guys that probably know that they’re preparing for their season and not necessarily preparing to break on opening day,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to kind of bucket those guys into different conversations and have them, and they’ll probably be starting soon.”

While camp won’t look that different — minor-league camp has not yet begun, and players will stick around and keep playing in Grapefruit League games — the Twins are working toward getting their full major-league group together in the same clubhouse. Pitchers currently are inhabiting the minor-league clubhouse as the team spaces out to limit COVID-19 risks.

Trimming staff

The Twins have parted ways with three members of their minor league staff, letting go of hitting coordinator Donegal Fergus, infield coordinator Billy Boyer and catching coordinator Michael Thomas.

Fergus joined the Twins prior to the 2020 season, Boyer was in his third season with the Twins and Thomas his fourth. The Twins do not have immediate plans to replace the three coordinators.

Briefly

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons stayed back at the Twins’ complex in Fort Myers and participated in live batting practice, among other activities. … Willians Astudillo went 2 for 3 with two RBIs against the Rays on Wednesday. … Cody Stashak and Jorge Alcala each pitched a scoreless inning.