FORT SCOTT, Kan. -- The Bemidji State baseball team surrendered runs to Minnesota Crookston in each of the first six innings Wednesday, ultimately losing 17-6 in Fort Scott, Kan.

The Beavers fall to 1-3 with the defeat. They have allowed at least 17 runs in each of the losses.

UMC (4-0) jumped out to a 7-0 lead before BSU got on the board when Parker Borg scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Owen Anderson added a two-run double in the fourth, and Logan Barrick clubbed a two-run home run in the seventh, but the Golden Eagles smashed six homers of their own to blow out Bemidji State. Brock Reller and Will Zimmerman hit two homers each, and Reller tallied a game-high six RBIs.

Alex Fietek was saddled with the loss after allowing 12 earned runs on 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings while also striking out four.

The Beavers close their spring trip with an 11 a.m. start against St. Cloud State on Thursday, March 11, in Fort Scott.





Minnesota Crookston 17, Bemidji State 6

UMC 434 132 0 -- 17-17-0

BSU 010 200 3 -- 6-8-0

WP: Nelson (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

LP: Fietek (3.2 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, 4 K)