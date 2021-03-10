FORT SCOTT, Kan. -- The Bemidji State baseball team surrendered eight home runs in a doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston and St. Cloud State on Wednesday in Fort Scott, Kan., falling 17-6 to UMC and 15-3 to SCSU.

The Beavers fall to 1-4 on the young season. They have allowed at least 15 runs in each of their losses.

In the opening game, the Golden Eagles (4-0) jumped out to a 7-0 lead before BSU got on the board when Parker Borg scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Owen Anderson added a two-run double in the fourth, and Logan Barrick clubbed a two-run home run in the seventh, but the Golden Eagles smashed six homers of their own to blow out Bemidji State. Brock Reller and Will Zimmerman hit two homers each, and Reller tallied a game-high six RBIs.

Alex Fietek was saddled with the loss after allowing 12 earned runs on 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings while also striking out four.

Against the Huskies (2-3), BSU dropped into a big hole after allowing St. Cloud State eight runs in the second inning. The Beavers only answered back on a pair of run-scoring double plays and an RBI walk, but the bats weren't enough to combat the Huskies' offense.

Bemidji State will open conference play with a three-game set at Minnesota State on March 20-21 in Mankato.





Minnesota Crookston 17, Bemidji State 6

UMC 434 132 0 -- 17-17-0

BSU 010 200 3 -- 6-8-0

WP: Nelson (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

LP: Fietek (3.2 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, 4 K)





St. Cloud State 15, Bemidji State 3

BSU 000 010 2 -- 3-6-3

SCSU 081 303 X -- 15-17-0

WP: Thompson (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Arnold (2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)