FORT SCOTT, Kan. -- The Bemidji State baseball team suffered a 21-3, seven-inning nonconference loss to St. Cloud State in Fort Scott, Kan., on Tuesday afternoon. The Beavers dropped to 1-2 on the season with the defeat.

Following two scoreless innings, the Huskies (1-3) erupted for 21 runs in three innings to take a 21-0 lead entering the bottom of the fifth.

Noah Boser’s sacrifice fly scored the first run of the day for BSU in the fifth. Two innings later, Isaiah Grancorvitz drove in another run on a sac fly and Sam Kalberer belted an RBI double to bring in the game’s final run.

Bemidji State recorded five hits for the game, to SCSU’s 16.

Parker Borg started on the mound and was handed the loss after pitching three innings and allowing five earned runs from seven hits with a career-high five strikeouts.

BSU will continue its spring trip in Fort Scott with an 11:30 a.m. game on Wednesday, March 10, against Minnesota Crookston.