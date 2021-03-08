FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s hard to imagine Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton getting beaten in a footrace by another big-league ballplayer with any kind of consistency. Nearly impossible to imagine, actually.

In three of the past six seasons, Buxton’s sprint speed has topped the majors. In the years he hasn’t finished first, he’s been second, third and fifth, reaching the threshold each time to be considered “elite.”

But Buxton, 27, has said over the years that he’s not even the fastest person in his own family, an honor he says belongs to his older brother, Felton. After an offseason spent both packing on the muscle and speed training with his old track coach, the younger brother would like a rematch.

“I haven’t seen him in a while, probably a year or so, because of COVID,” Buxton said of his brother. “So, it’ll be interesting next time I see him to see how big he is, but I don’t think he’s that much faster than me now.”

Buxton spent the first two months of his offseason training immersed in two-a-day workouts six times a week. January is the month he spends speed training, he said, working with his former track coach, Sheldon Pearce.

“I’m blessed enough back home to have a track coach that knows what he’s doing,” Buxton said. “It’s just one of those things where I take the little pieces into (the) little thing that give me that edge to be quicker, whether it’s getting the lean on the back to get to 90 feet quicker or my first step. It’s been a great offseason.”

Buxton said they started meeting once a week, somewhat limited because of COVID-19, to work on the little things. In trying to find a way to make the most of his offseason, he made sure to keep speed in mind as he bulked up.

In 39 games last year, Buxton batted .254 with a .267 on-base percentage and .577 slugging percentage. His 13 home runs were three off of his career high in 101 fewer games. His wins-above-replacement number (WAR), per FanGraphs, was third on the team at 1.2 behind Kenta Maeda and Nelson Cruz.

In one game last September, with two outs in the ninth inning, Buxton hit a slow groundball toward short and then cranked up his speed to 31.0 feet per second, beating the throw out for a walk-off infield hit. It was a play that had everyone around him marveling, including manager Rocco Baldelli, who repeated a favorite line about “see(ing) Buck do things that you don’t see from anyone else.”

After the season, Buxton headed home to Georgia and “got after it pretty good,” spending his time training with another ballplayer who he said plays in Mexico.

“Guys work out, they get their swings in,” Baldelli said. “…They go to a gym, they’re able to throw, they’re able to hit BP. Not many guys are able to speed train like that, and it takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of dedication. He made a point to do it. He has a lot of skills, but he makes a lot of his money with his legs. That’s what he does.”

Baldelli, who estimated Buxton put on 10 to 15 pounds over the offseason, said earlier this spring that it was a real “wow” moment when Buxton walked into camp in February.

“There’s just muscle there. There’s really not much else going on. It’s just that,” Baldelli said. “He did that, but I know he also spent a lot of time with his track coach back home. It wasn’t just putting on size and leaving it at that. He spent the offseason really, really working to help better himself. And it was obvious when he walked in the door.”

And now, as a result, he might even be able to beat his brother, Felton, in a race. But if not Felton, at least a previous version of himself.

“Honestly, I think I’m a little bit quicker, just because I know a little bit more of what my body can do,” he said.