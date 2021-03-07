FORT MYERS, Fla. — Andrelton Simmons was hard to miss on the back field Sunday. He was the one wearing bright red cleats at shortstop, handling every ball that came in his direction seemingly with ease, flicking many of them toward second base with his glove.

After being held up at home in Curacao with visa issues — in part because the extreme weather conditions in the U.S. weeks ago delayed his paperwork at the time — the new Twins shortstop was finally in town and cleared to participate on Sunday. Safe to say, he’s happy to join his new teammates in Florida.

“There was I guess, a plan or an idea of how it was going to go, how fast it was going to work, but a lot of stuff happened where it took a little longer than we initially wanted,” Simmons said. “I was kind of stuck in Curacao. I wouldn’t say stuck like that, because I was around family, so it was good. But I’m just happy … everything got straightened out and I finally got to be with the guys.”

While at home, Simmons was able to do some work with his dad and brother to try to stay prepared. The one thing he really didn’t get was live pitching, which will be the biggest challenge in getting him up to speed.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be in a game, he said — and won’t always be — but the Twins plan on finding ways to get him plenty of at-bats this spring as he works to get his timing down.

On his first day at camp, Simmons walked around the facility to familiarize himself with it. He took some batting practice, fielded some ground balls and introduced himself to some of his new teammates.

“I got to do a pretty decent amount of stuff. It was good,” he said. “It was a pretty chill-like environment, the vibe. The guys, some of the guys I got to know a little bit before on the field. … So far, it’s been great.”

The Twins plan to have Simmons come in Monday, a scheduled day off for the rest of the team, to help get him some work and make the most of the day. Within the week, manager Rocco Baldelli said, they’d like to have him participating in game action with his teammates.

“I think we’re going to see him out there sooner than later but we’re going to give him a handful of days to work out and see pitching on the back field before we just thrust him out there,” Baldelli said. “But he looked really good physically.”

Baldelli made his way over to watch Simmons before the Twins took on the Rays on Sunday and liked what he saw from the four-time Gold Glove Award winner, whom the team signed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal to shore up their defense.

“It’s enjoyable to see a guy out there who can do things. He has his own style of playing shortstop, his own actions really that are unique to him and he looked like he was doing great,” Baldelli said. “He went through an infield right off the bat. Took some ground balls. Got a chance to get some swings in. Was on the back field facing some live pitching today. I think he got a good, well-rounded day for his first time on the field.”