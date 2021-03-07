FORT SCOTT, Kan. -- The Bemidji State baseball team split a pair of season-opening games Saturday in Fort Scott, Kan., falling 23-6 in a nonconference contest with Minnesota Crookston before rebounding with a 9-7 win in 11 innings over William Jewell College.

Logan Barrick finished 3-for-5 at the plate with 2 RBIs, falling a home run short of the cycle, in the opening loss. Owen Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run.

Will Lavin started on the mound and was handed the loss after allowing five runs, four unearned, off of one hit in 1/3 inning with five walks and one strikeout.

Tom Keohen belted a two-run, game-winning homer in the top of the 11th inning of game two to break a 7-7 tie against William Jewell. Keohen finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs, while Brooks Bachmann went 2-for-6 for the Beavers.

Travis Carruth earned the win on the mound after pitching three no-hit innings in relief with only one walk and two strikeouts. Barrick started and lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, including six earned, off of seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Bemidji State will continue its nonconference spring trip to Fort Scott with a game against St. Cloud State at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9.