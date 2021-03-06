“Probably two, three days ago, my agents talked a little bit about some contract,” Buxton said. “I’m not sure how far they are, but apparently there’s a little bit of discussions about it.”

The Twins have successfully locked other pieces of their core in place in recent years, agreeing to five-year extensions with Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco ahead of the 2019 season and extending Miguel Sano on a three-year deal with a club option ahead of last season.

Buxton said he’s trying not to worry about a potential extension too much, instead trying to go out and let his play do the talking.

When healthy, he has. Buxton’s injuries have been numerous and notable, but when on the field, he’s been a productive member of the team, wowing his teammates and coaches with his abilities.

“I go out there. I play baseball for the fun of it. It’s the passion and the love that you have for the game. You don’t go out there to play for money. If you go play for money, you won’t be worth nothing,” Buxton said. “It’s just one of those things where if the time comes and I’m busting up and we get a contract extended, that’s great. But I can’t really push the issue there and say that just because I’m hurt, I’m going to sign. I don’t give a damn about how many times I’ve been injured. It’s what I do on the field, and I know I’m going to be on the field.”

Last season, Buxton hit .254 with a .267 on-base percentage and a .577 slugging percentage, adding 13 home runs — three off his career high of 16 in 101 fewer games — while providing elite outfield defense.

The Twins have raved about the shape Buxton was in when he reported to camp after putting on muscle and spending the offseason working with his old track coach back home in Georgia.

“Of course, I would love an extension,” Buxton said. “Obviously, I’ve been blessed to stay with this one team in my career, so to be able to put on this career and go out there every day, it’s something that many guys can’t do. I want to be one of those guys that was there with that one team. This place just means a lot.”

Game washed out

The Twins and Red Sox were only planning on playing five innings anyways on Saturday. They made it two innings before the rain came, washing out their game at jetBlue Park.

After Michael Pineda concluded his second perfect inning, the umpires huddled with managers Rocco Baldelli and Alex Cora as the rain started to come down more heavily and decided to call it, deeming it not worth the risk.

Reliever Alex Colome was supposed to get an inning of work in, but Baldelli said they’d instead have the righty work in Sunday’s game against the Rays. The Twins had already decided that Pineda was going to go two innings either way, in part because of the weather forecast.

Pineda, in his first Grapefruit League outing of the spring, struck out four of the six batters he faced. All four came in succession as he closed out the first inning with two Ks and opened the second inning with a pair of them.

“He was really efficient. Threw the ball well. Spun the ball very well today. Got some swings and misses,” Baldelli said. “He was really sharp. He’s looked sharp from the beginning of camp, so it was just more of the same for him.”

Pineda said he felt good on Saturday, and he seemed happy that he was able to retire former teammate Marwin Gonzalez, who he embraced near first base after getting him to ground out and chatted with after the game was called.

Briefly

Lewis Thorpe is scheduled to take the mound for his second start of this spring on Sunday. He’ll face the Rays at 12:05 p.m. CT at Hammond Stadium. … Former Twins starter Jake Odorizzi has reportedly reached a two-year deal with the Houston Astros. Baldelli said he had spoken with Odorizzi this offseason and is happy that he’s found a landing spot on a competitive team.