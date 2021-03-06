FORT MYERS, Fla. — With Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson by his side, team interpreter Elvis Martinez strode out to the pitcher’s mound to approach pitcher Michael Pineda during one game in early 2019 and was met with an inquisitive look.

It was shortly after manager Rocco Baldelli had requested that Martinez join the team in the dugout rather than sitting in the press box during games to help out with communication, but when Martinez arrived on the mound, Pineda was more surprised than anything.

“What are you doing here?,” Pineda asked Martinez. “I understand English.”

Martinez, 34, laughed it off and retreated back to the dugout. It was the rare moment when Martinez might not have been needed. But for most of the day, the Twins’ coaching staff, communications department and Spanish-speaking players rely heavily on Martinez. His presence in the dugout, in team meetings, in interview sessions and so on ensure that everything is being communicated properly.

The same goes for Daichi Sekizaki, 29, who was more or less traded to the Twins along with former Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda just a day or two before he was about to sign an apartment lease in Los Angeles. The Twins view both interpreters as essential to making things work inside their clubhouse.

“They’re incredibly important to everything that we do,” Baldelli said.

Path to majors

Like many young kids born in the Dominican Republic, Martinez dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player.

Though his family moved to Puerto Rico when he was 5, he would head back to the Dominican Republic during his high school summers, staying with his grandmother while playing ball at an academy in San Pedro de Macoris, the city where Twins first baseman Miguel Sano and second baseman Jorge Polanco are from.

Martinez prepared for tryouts as a teenager, and then, nothing. Unsigned, he instead opted to play college ball at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he was a walk-on with limited playing opportunities.

It was there, though, that he became fluent in English. He watched shows like CSI: Miami, using the subtitles to try to pick up words. He gravitated toward his English-speaking teammates to get more experience with the language. After five years at RIT, he graduated as a hospitality major with an international business emphasis and then headed off to Florida to begin a job with Marriott International.

Five years at Marriott taught made him realize how much he missed baseball, and so he took a risk, quitting his job — one with financial security — to chase a dream. He enrolled in an eight-week-long online program called “Sports Management Worldwide,” which he eventually parlayed into a baseball operations player development fellowship with the St. Louis Cardinals thanks to a recommendation from his teacher.

After a year of that, he applied for a job within the Twins’ communication department, serving as the team’s Spanish interpreter and a communications assistant. Senior director of communications Dustin Morse said the team received more than 100 applicants, but after talking to Martinez, he quickly became a finalist.

The two met face-to-face at the 2017 Winter Meetings in Orlando, where Morse introduced him to senior manager of baseball communications Mitch Hestad, team travel director Mike Herman, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and eventually then-manager Paul Molitor.

They all came to the same conclusion.

“We all came back together and said, ‘This is our guy,’ ” Morse said. “He had those people skills that are tough to teach.”

Sekizaki took an entirely different path to the Twins. Born in Japan, he moved to the Bay Area in second grade. He didn’t know English at the time, not even the alphabet. He couldn’t understand his teachers or classmates in school, or even how to express his own feelings.

But as a young kid, he absorbed the language quickly, picking it up within two to three years. He never played baseball, opting instead for soccer as a kid, but he was always interested in the sport and would buy tickets to Oakland Athletics games when Ichiro Suzuki and Hideki Matsui were in town to play.

After finishing college at the University of California Davis, he moved to Sacramento, where he briefly worked at a Japanese company’s U.S. headquarters before landing a job working with Yu Darvish in Texas. When Darvish was traded to the Dodgers in 2017 at the trade deadline, Sekizaki went with him, and it was there that he got to know Maeda, one of Darvish’s teammates and good friends, beginning a relationship that would lead to a job down the road.

When Darvish signed his megadeal with the Chicago Cubs in 2018, Sekizaki moved with him again as his interpreter. He spent the next year with pitcher Kazuhisa Makita, who was in the Padres organization at the time, getting his first taste of the minors — and 10-hour bus rides.

After the 2019 season, Maeda was looking for an interpreter and Sekizaki was looking for a job. They found a fit together in Los Angeles — at least briefly.

Shortly before spring training was set to begin, news broke that the Twins had acquired Maeda as part of a three-team trade with the Dodgers and Red Sox. When the original trade fell apart, Maeda and Sekizaki were in limbo for days wondering whether they’d be moving across the country or not. The trade was made official on Feb. 19, 2019, after days in flux.

“It was kind of a new chapter for both of us, and it was nice to step into that city together just exploring everything from scratch, and thankfully the Twins organization has welcomed Kenta and myself with both arms open,” he said.

‘Vital’

If you’re looking for Maeda at the ballpark, odds are Sekizaki isn’t far away. When Maeda is out running, Sekizaki is next to him. When he’s lifting, same thing. They play catch together, Sekizaki is nearby in the clubhouse and when Maeda does interviews, of course, Sekizaki is right there to interpret.

“I’m with him wherever he is,” Sekizaki said. “I don’t know if it’s in my job description, but that’s how I try to keep it. … Once you get to know the player, I guess you know when to be there, when to say things, and when not to be there and when not to say things.”

Sekizaki said Maeda’s English level was beyond his expectation — especially with baseball lingo — so if there’s a conversation about types of pitches or how to attack a hitter, Maeda likely has a grasp on what pitching coach Wes Johnson or the catcher might be saying. He’s there to make sure absolutely nothing is lost or misinterpreted.

“In order for me to get along with the teammates, especially with a new team, Dai’s help is much needed,” Maeda said through Sekizaki. “Outside of baseball, just living in the United States, it’s a new place for me. From baseball all the way to outside of baseball, just living here in the States, he supports me in every way possible.”

Many of Maeda’s teammates have made the effort to try to communicate a little bit with him in Japanese, too. Just last week, Sekizaki said, relief pitchers Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers were practicing Japanese phrases in the clubhouse. Pitcher Danny Coulombe asks for a “Japanese word of the day.” Miguel Sano walks by and says “arigato tomodachi,” which translates to “thank you, friend,” and in bullpen sessions, Johnson will call each pitch “iine,” which means good.

The learning efforts go both ways, with Sekizaki there to help teach Maeda things he might need to know.

“He’s not a good teacher,” Maeda joked. “…He teaches me what (my) teammates are saying and a few phrases to throw in there to the guys for me to speak.”

While everyone is making an effort to ease the language barrier, Sekizaki is by far the person who communicates with Maeda the most. Before COVID-19 took away their ability to dine out together, Maeda said on some days they would grab a meal together, spend all day at the park together and then get another meal together.

Away from the park, Sekizaki is there to aid Maeda in things he might need, whether that might mean taking his car to get washed, grabbing him a coffee or making him dinner reservations pre-COVID.

“Kenta’s job is to pitch well for any team, and for me it’s to make Kenta’s experience in MLB seamless as possible language and culture-wise,” he said.

Sekizaki also helps ease the burden on Morse, who estimates he gets 10 to 12 requests from mostly Japanese media for Maeda alone per day. The two have briefings, Morse said, to go over what’s being written by Japanese publications about Maeda with Sekizaki translating clips to English and passing them along. At this point, he’s even gathering content that the Twins can then share with the Japanese media, which could mean shooting a video of what Maeda did that day or taking still photos.

Martinez’s job functions in somewhat similar ways, though as a full-time team employee with many more Spanish-speaking players, he often is being pulled in all different directions. Within the Twins’ communication department — on top of being an interpreter, he is also the team’s communications coordinator — Martinez is a jack-of-all-trades, assisting with both player and media relations while also working to grow the Twins’ brand internationally, assisting on game notes and sometimes helping with credentialing, among other duties.

When Baldelli came in, he approached Martinez and told him he needed someone in the dugout that players trust. Baldelli praised Martinez as someone who has a good feel for knowing what a player might need or how they might be thinking and then how to react to that to meet that need.

That often means he’s around during team meetings, helping make sure every word makes sense to every player. Sometimes he’s taking notes on his phone during a meeting and then blasting it out through WhatsApp or text message so players can read the message in Spanish.

“A lot of the Latino players just shake their head, like, ‘Yeah, I get what you’re saying.’ But they really don’t. Or they might get confused,” Martinez said. “They might understand something but there is a word that throws them off and so that’s where I come in and that’s where I make sure that the message is not broken.”

Sometimes his duties have him going through the advanced scouting report with starter Jose Berrios the day he pitches. Though Berrios speaks and understands English well, having Martinez there helps simplify things for him and brings an additional level of comfort.

“We’re like brothers because we see each other every day and we spend more time than I spend with my family, my real family. Elvis has been, for me, a special person,” Berrios said. “Obviously he helps me with my language and all that stuff, but like I said, more than that, we have created good chemistry away from the field, so that helps us because baseball is a tough sport.”

Berrios certainly isn’t the only player who feels that way. Infielder Luis Arraez said he often confides in Martinez about both baseball-related things and off-the-field issues.

“We talk a lot,” Arraez said. “If I’ve got some problems with my family, something like that, I can talk to him.”

In his role, players often open up to Martinez and he must use his discretion when deciding whether to forward something a player says up the chain or not. If it’s something he believes might help the player in the long run, he might tell the coaching staff so they can deal with it how they see fit to help the player.

In that way, he is both a liaison between coaches and players as well as being a liaison between players and the media.

The level in which players depend on Martinez with the media varies. Some, like Nelson Cruz, do not rely on him at all. Others, like Berrios or Arraez, often conduct interviews in English but prefer to have Martinez around and may have him repeat a reporter’s question in Spanish before answering in English. Others rely on him entirely.

“Sometimes I get on them, even like I’m walking by their lockers and they’re speaking Spanish and I go, ‘Hey, speak English. You two know English. Practice it,’” Martinez said. “And they laugh it off and they’re like ‘Oh, leave me alone.’ Joke around, but then I walk back and they’re trying, and that makes me proud.”

Martinez is often encouraging them to practice English, do interviews in English if they feel comfortable and recommending tips that worked for him. He often advises players on American culture, too. Sekizaki does the same with Maeda.

“Elvis and Dai are vital to what we do, and translating is only one part of their job,” Baldelli said. “I think more than anything else, what they do is they help our players be more comfortable when they show up to the ballpark, and I think it enhances the quality of everything when they have someone that they’re very comfortable with, and that they can communicate with. It makes everything else better.”