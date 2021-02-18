Longtime former Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, who was an all-star, Gold Glove winner and World Series champion, announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday morning.

After the Twins picked him up in the eighth round of the 2009 draft, Dozier went on to have a nine-year major league career. The first seven of those seasons were spent in Minnesota.

Dozier, 33, was traded to the Dodgers in 2018, where he appeared in the World Series. The next year, he won a ring with the Nationals. Dozier signed a minor-league deal with the Padres before last season and wound up finishing his career with the Mets.

During his career, he was one of just three Twins to ever hit more than 40 home runs in a season, along with Harmon Killebrew and Nelson Cruz. Dozier hit 42 homers in 2016, which was the second-highest single-season total for a second baseman in MLB history, matching Rogers Hornsby.

His 167 home runs while with the Twins are the most by a second baseman in team history. He finished his career with 192 homers and a .244 batting average.