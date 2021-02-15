The season begins with a nonconference spring trip to Fort Scott, Kan. BSU will face Minnesota Crookston (March 6 and 10), William Jewell (March 6) and St. Cloud State (March 9 and 11).

Bemidji State then begins a 35-game conference slate. First is a series at Minnesota State on March 20-21, then a doubleheader at Winona State on March 24. Stops at Sioux Falls (March 27-28) and Upper Iowa (March 30) round out a 10-game road trip to open NSIC play.

The first home series is scheduled for April 2-3 against Augustana. The Beavers will also host Wayne State (April 7) and Concordia-St. Paul (April 14) for doubleheaders.

BSU returns to the road April 17-18 for a trip to Southwest Minnesota State, then to St. Cloud State on April 21. Then it’s back home, where Bemidji State will host Northern State (April 24-25) and U-Mary (April 28).

The final road trip of the season starts at Minnesota Crookston (May 1-2) and ends at Minot State (May 5). Three home games against Minnesota Duluth on May 7-8 will wrap up the regular season schedule.

The NSIC Tournament is scheduled for May 12-15 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The NCAA Midwest Regional will be held May 20-22 with the host site yet to be announced. The NCAA World Series is set for June 5-12 in Cary, N.C.





Bemidji State baseball 2021 schedule

March 6: vs. Minnesota Crookston (at Ft. Scott, Kan.)

March 6: vs. William Jewell (at Ft. Scott, Kan.)

March 9: vs. St. Cloud State (at Ft. Scott, Kan.)

March 10: vs. Minnesota Crookston (at Ft. Scott, Kan.)

March 11: vs. St. Cloud State (at Ft. Scott, Kan.)

March 20-21: at Minnesota State

March 24: at Winona State

March 27: at Sioux Falls

March 30: at Upper Iowa

April 2-3: vs. Augustana

April 7: vs. Wayne State

April 14: vs. Concordia-St. Paul

April 17-18: at Southwest Minnesota State

April 21: at St. Cloud State

April 24-25: vs. Northern State

April 28: vs. U-Mary

May 1-2: at Minnesota Crookston

May 5: at Minot State

May 7-8: vs. Minnesota Duluth