The Twins officially signed the reliever to a one-year, $5 million deal on Friday, more than a week after it was first reported. Colome’s deal comes with a mutual option for 2022 that is worth $5.5 million. Colome, 32, will be paid an additional $1.25 million if the Twins decline the mutual option, but he will forgo the buyout if the Twins pick up the option but he declines.

Colome brings plenty of late-inning experience with him to Minnesota, giving manager Rocco Baldelli another closing option to pair with lefty Taylor Rogers. Colome posted a 2.27 earned-run average along with 42 saves in 2019-20 with the White Sox.

The move earned a stamp of approval from designated hitter Nelson Cruz, a former teammate of Colome’s in Seattle.

“Once I signed, I guess that was the deal: Let’s get Colome signed,” Cruz said Wednesday. “I know how good he is and how consistent he is, so definitely he will help us to win games.”

To make room on the 40-man roster for Colome, the Twins designated reliever Ian Hamilton for assignment. The Twins claimed Hamilton off waivers on Feb. 5. Additionally, the Twins announced that Brandon Waddell, who they designed for assignment on Thursday, cleared waivers and will be a non-roster invitee at major league camp.

Spring schedule

MLB released a revised spring training schedule on Friday, putting the Twins in a group with the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox, the three teams geographically closest to them in Southwest Florida.

The Twins will begin their spring training slate on Feb. 28 with a home game at Hammond Stadium against Boston. They will play 29 games this spring, including 14 home games in Fort Myers.

Of those games, all but six will be against those three teams. The Twins also will play two games against the Orioles and four against the Pirates.

The Twins will welcome up to 2,400 spectators into Hammond Stadium each game this spring. Existing spring training season ticket-holders will be able to purchase tickets beginning Feb. 18 while the remaining tickets will go on sale Feb. 24.

Saints' league

The St. Paul Saints will be joining the Triple-A East League, a newly-configured league made up of teams that primarily had been playing in the International League.

The Saints will be in the seven-team Midwest Division, playing against Columbus Clippers (Indians), Indianapolis Indians (Pirates), Iowa Cubs (Cubs), Louisville Bats (Reds), Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) and Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers). The Saints have not yet released a schedule for the upcoming season.

Twenty of 30 Triple-A teams will be in the East League with the rest of the teams — mostly all former Pacific Coast League teams — will comprise the 10-team Triple-A West.

Also announced Friday, the Saints’ newly-signed Player Development License with the Twins will run for 10 years.