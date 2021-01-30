The Cleveland Indians reached a one-year, $8 million agreement with free-agent outfielder Eddie Rosario on Friday, ESPN reported.

The deal is pending the completion of a physical.

Rosario, 29, was productive last season with the Minnesota Twins, hitting .257 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 57 games.

From 2017-2019, Rosario was a menace in the middle of the Twins lineup. He smashed 27 homers in 2017, followed by 24 in 2018 and a career-high 32 home runs and 109 RBIs in 2019.

He has had a ton of success at Progressive Field, home of the Indians.

Rosario hit 11 home runs for the Twins at Progressive Field, the most in any road park during his career.

He has also clubbed 22 career long balls against Cleveland in his career.

The Twins declined to offer him a 2021 contract in his third and final year of arbitration.