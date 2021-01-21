BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State baseball team was picked to finish 15th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this season when the league preseason coaches’ poll was announced Thursday.

The Beavers received 28 points to round out the poll behind Upper Iowa (36 points) in 14th.

Augustana was voted the favorite to win the league after garnering 195 points and 13 first-place votes. Minnesota State earned the other two first-place votes and 181 points to finish second.

Senior outfielder Noah Boser and senior infielder/pitcher Hunter Lake were selected as Bemidji State’s Position Player and Pitcher to Watch, respectively.

Boser led BSU during the shortened 2020 season by batting .409 with 18 hits, 11 runs, seven walks, four RBIs, four triples, four steals, and two walks. Lake will make his pitching debut in 2021 after appearing in two games last season as a pinch hitter and third baseman.

Augustana landed both honorees for NSIC Preseason Player and Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Infielder Jordan Barth was selected player of the year and right-hander Max Steffens was tabbed pitcher of the year.

The Beavers finished 2-10 in the shortened 2020 season. A 2021 schedule has not yet been released.

2021 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rk., Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1-Augustana (13), 195

2-Minnesota State (2), 181

3-St. Cloud State, 160

4-Minot State, 153

5-Wayne State, 151

6-Winona State, 130

7-Minnesota Crookston, 114

8-Concordia-St. Paul, 103

9-Northern State, 78

10-Minnesota Duluth, 77

11-U-Mary, 69

12-Southwest Minn. State, 59

13-Sioux Falls, 41

14-Upper Iowa, 36

15-Bemidji State, 28