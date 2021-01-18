The Saint Paul Saints on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 19, will officially announce Toby Gardenhire as their first Triple-A manager.

“Get those guys to the big leagues, that’s the plan — I’m excited,” Gardenhire, 38, said Monday while playing in Twins first base coach Tommy Watkins fundraiser golf tournament in Fort Myers, Florida. “Whatever way we can do it. I think we should have some good prospects, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Gardenhire is the son of former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, 63.

“We talk all the time,” Toby said. “I try to take as much information as I can from him because he’s obviously a pretty smart

guy about baseball. We have a lot of conversations.”

Ron Gardenhire was ejected from 85 games by umpires during his 16 seasons as a major league manager. He ranks sixth in major

league ejections, just behind Tony La Russa (87), who is returning at age 76 to manage the White Sox this season.

“I think I’m a little calmer than he is, but we’ll see,” Toby said of his dad.

Toby Gardenhire is a resident of Fort Myers, but has a townhouse in Oakdale, Minn.

“Growing up in Minnesota, all you want to do is get back up there sometime, seeing everybody you know and having people come

out to the games,” he said.

Gardenhire, who recently was married in Fort Myers to Sara Hanson of Minnetonka, will be a players’ manager. The best bit of advice his father gave him to be a manager?

“He always told me to never forget how hard it is to be a player, because when you’re a player, you realize it’s not always that easy,” he said. “When you’re sitting on the bench, sometimes you can look out there and say things like, ‘Why did he do that or what is he doing?’ It was pretty tough as a player, so don’t ever forget that. That’s what he used to tell me all the time.”