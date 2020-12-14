The week began with the start of the “Winter Break Reading Challenge” to encourage Twin Cities children to spend their winter breaks reading, and the launch of the “Education Heroes recognition program” to salute educators who have gone above and beyond in 2020. Twins employees also packed and decorated snack packs to help combat food insecurity.

On Tuesday, the focus will be on youth development as the Twins partner with the Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities for “Kids Can Give.” Twins employees will help purchase items that boys and girls who are part of the program can then “shop” for and bring home to their families as gifts.

On Wednesday, military, veteran and senior support will be the primary focus. Twins employees will participate in a letter-writing campaign with notes that will be delivered to a senior care center, and the Twins and WCCO-TV will provide boxes filled with essential items and gifts to more than 100 veterans in need, as well as boxed lunches.

On Thursday, Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau will meet with patients at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare over Zoom. Mascot T.C. Bear will stop by, and the Twins and Target will deliver gift bags at the hospital.

And on Friday, catcher Mitch Garver and his wife, along with outfielder Jake Cave and his fiancée, will craft fleece tie blankets remotely that will then be delivered to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

“During this year in which so many of us continue to experience unparalleled stress, trauma and sadness, finding ways to create moments of joy are more important than ever,” Kristin Rortvedt, the Twins’ Director of Community Relations, said in a release. “The needs in our communities have been multiplied and magnified — both in depth and breadth — during 2020. While the logistics for our Holiday Week of Giving have necessarily changed this year, we know that it is more important than ever to lend a hand.”