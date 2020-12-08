MINNEAPOLIS — Minutes after seeing one of his few remaining chances at bringing home a World Series ring slip away, Nelson Cruz reaffirmed his desire to stay in Minnesota.

“Hopefully I’ll be back next year,” the 40-year-old designated hitter said after the Twins were swept out of the Wild Card Series.

A day later, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey chimed in, saying the feeling was mutual. That was just over two months ago. The two sides remain in conversation about a reunion. But as they do, uncertainty remains as to whether the National League will be playing with a designated hitter in 2021, which will determine the full scope of Cruz’s suitors.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that teams had been instructed in a memo to “proceed under the assumption the DH will not be used in the NL this year.” But in the very next sentence, Rosenthal points out that few people would complain if MLB and the MLB Players Association reached an agreement to bring the designated hitter MLB-wide.

Even as NL teams proceed as if they will not add a DH, that could change upon further negotiation. And if it does before Cruz inks a new deal, the number of potential landing spots for him would increase, making the Twins’ task more difficult.

“I would like them to make a decision and I would like them to decide to include the DH in the National League, but it’s not going to devastate Nelson even if the decision is no DH in the NL,” Cruz’s agent, Bryce Dixon, said this week. “We’re lucky in that sense. Although it helps him to have the DH in the NL, it’s not a devastating turn of events for it not to happen.”

The NL had a designated hitter for the first time in 2020 during the truncated 60-game season. Many expect that the universal DH will be negotiated into the next Collective Bargaining Agreement. The current CBA expires after the 2021 season.

But for 2021, for now at least, MLB is set to revert back to having pitchers hit in the NL, thereby limiting Cruz’s market to strictly AL teams. At 40, Cruz has continued defying his age, hitting .303 with a .397 on-base percentage and .595 slugging percentage along with 16 home runs in 53 games last season. His .992 OPS was fourth in the American League.

“I know it’s out there that he wants to wait and yeah, it’s partially true — and for the most part true — because it makes sense that he can get the best deal he can get when these other teams in the NL that want him can go forward with the full knowledge that they’re not going to be getting him in a pinch-hitting role for the season,” Dixon said.

Falvey at least knows his team will have a designated hitter in 2021; the question now is what it will take — in terms of dollars and contract length — to re-sign the one he wants.

“If some team got super aggressive and needed to know and made an offer that Nelson wanted, I’m not going to say, ‘Excuse me, I’m waiting for (MLB) to make a decision on the designated hitter,’ ” Dixon said. “But as it is right now, of course, you wait at least to get as much clarity as you can.”

Last time around, Cruz signed with the Twins in early January, although terms were agreed upon in late December. Cruz signed a one-year deal with an option that the Twins picked up, making the total deal worth $26 million.

Now, 16 years into his MLB career, Cruz, is well aware that his window to bring home a World Series ring is narrowing with each passing season, making it an important factor in his final decision. The Twins have won the AL Central in each of Cruz’s two seasons in Minnesota but are 0-5 in playoff games.

“Winning a ring is No. 1. That’s what he wants to do before he retires,” Dixon said. “At the same time, he’s been in the league forever. He’s got his finger on the pulse of what’s going on. He knows who’s signed for what and what’s going on. … He wants to be treated fairly.”