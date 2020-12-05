In an offseason filled with so many uncertainties, the Twins gained a tiny bit of clarity this past week.

This week, a group of new players flooded the free-agent market after being non-tendered on Wednesday, including left fielder Eddie Rosario and reliever Matt Wisler from the Twins. In addition to that, the Twins came to terms with all of their other arbitration-eligible players, which allows them to know exactly how much money will be allocated to that group rather than working with estimated amounts that would be decided later in the offseason.

Now, things might start to pick up a bit. The Winter Meetings, often a time with a lot of Hot Stove action, will be held virtually this year, from Dec. 6-10, rather than in person in Dallas as originally scheduled. How that affects deals obviously remains to be seen.

But after this week, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said everyone at least has a much better understanding of the true free-agent landscape.

“That, I think, will allow for us to pick up to some degree,” he said.

November is normally a quieter month. December often is when things start to pick up, though in some recent years — the offseason before the 2019 season comes to mind — some top free agents have been signing later in the offseason.

“This is the month where you start to see whether the market’s moving a little more quickly or stagnating a bit,” Falvey said. “I feel like in the early going here, we’ve had some dialogue, but it feels a little bit slower than average for sure so far.”

Still, with the tender deadline passing, Falvey said he wouldn’t be surprised if things started to gain a bit more traction in the coming days with some agents and clubs.

One potential holdup is the the uncertainty around things like the universal designated hitter. While National League teams used a designated hitter in 2020 for the first time, there isn’t clarity on whether that might be the case during the 2021 season, as that currently is a topic of negotiation between MLB and the MLB Players Association.

Until that is resolved, it makes it difficult for teams and players to plan for next season, which could slow down the market.

How can a National League team go after, say, slugger Nelson Cruz without the certainty of a designated hitter? And why would a player like Cruz sign a contract before knowing his full range of suitors?

“I can say I feel fortunate. Being in the American League, we know we’ll have it,” Falvey said. “That won’t be a question but I do know that is playing a role some in the free-agent market and some decisions from individual players. We’re just going to need to navigate that as best we can week to week here in the months ahead.”

While the Twins have expressed interest in bringing back the 40-year-old designated hitter, that’s just one of many needs for them. Perhaps most pressing is the starting rotation, where they have Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios and Michael Pineda locked in and other internal pitchers as options, but will be on the look out to fill out the rest of the rotation.

The bullpen is another area that will need to be fortified, and with the multi-positional Marwin Gonzalez and backup infielder Ehire Adrianza both hitting free agency, the Twins should be in the market for an infielder.

As they ponder all the additions that must be made to the roster, the Twins — and MLB’s 29 other teams — also are determining the effects that the ongoing pandemic has had on them financially.

“It’s something we’re all reflecting on and thinking about in all these decisions we’re making, whether it’s budget decisions on our internal operations or ultimately going into next year in aggregate at the major-league level,” Falvey said. “But I would say we remain pretty flexible as (owner) Jim (Pohlad) has said on the record. He’s been very open to these conversations.”

While payrolls are expected to generally be down across all of baseball, the question is by how much. In making those determinations, it’s also a question of how much revenue will be lost during the upcoming season.

Fans weren’t allowed in stadiums during the 2020 season, leading to massive financial losses. How many spectators might be allowed in in 2021 — and when — is simply unknowable at this time, making it hard to try to make decisions based off that.

An offseason of uncertainties, it is.

“I guess half of the decision or half the considerations is what happened in 2020 and what will transpire in 2021,” Falvey said. “I don’t think any of us know perfectly what that looks like right now as we enter some challenging months across our country right now. I think we still remain without a ton of clarity about what this looks like going forward, but we’ve been able to have flexible and open conversations with ownership about what that might look like going forward.”