Hard-throwing Twins right-hander Trevor May is leaving Minnesota to sign a two-year deal with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.

May’s deal with the Mets is reportedly for around $15 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heymen. In his last season with the Twins before becoming a free agent, May had been on track to earn just over $2.2 million, a number that was subsequently pro-rated during the shortened season.

With the signing, May links back up with Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner in Queens. Hefner was previously the Twins’ assistant pitching coach, departing for New York after the 2019 season, and was a popular figure within the clubhouse.

May, 31, was acquired by the Twins in a trade that sent center fielder Ben Revere to the Philadelphia Phillies for May and right-hander Vance Worley. After making his major league debut in 2014, May struggled to harness his plus-fastball but had become an integral part of the Twins’ bullpen over the past three seasons. He was one of the longest-tenured Twins.

Since 2018, he’s 10-4 with a 3.19 earned-run average and 153 strikeouts in 113 appearances.

May’s departure leaves a hole in the Twins’ relief corps. Already this offseason, the Twins declined a club option on Sergio Romo. Tyler Clippard, another important member of the bullpen in 2020, is also a free agent. May, Romo and Clippard were three of the Twins’ most used — and most trusted —relievers during the 2020 season.