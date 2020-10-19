MINNEAPOLIS — The 2020 Major League Baseball season was a season like none other. The 2020 offseason figures to be the same with questions about what next season might look like, how COVID-19 will affect spending, what rule changes from this year might remain in place and so on and so forth.

For the Twins, there’s plenty of work to do to improve a team that has won the American League Central in consecutive seasons but has failed to win a playoff game in either of those two seasons. Free agency will get underway five days after the conclusion of the World Series, which begins on Tuesday night and features the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Here are five questions for the Twins this offseason.

Pitching rotation

The Twins head into the offseason with three-fifths of their rotation set. Kenta Maeda, who they acquired last offseason, returns after posting a sparkling 2.70 earned-run average in 11 starts in 2020. So does Jose Berrios, who offset his 4.00 ERA with a strong September.

Michael Pineda, who missed the first part of the season as he completed his suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic in 2019, also will return. In his five starts of his shortened season, Pineda gave up 10 runs in 26 2/3 innings for a 3.38 ERA.

What the Twins do beyond that is anyone’s guess at this point. After missing on some of the bigger-name free-agent pitchers last offseason, the Twins signed two veterans, Rich Hill and Homer Bailey, to one-year deals and then dealt Brusdar Graterol, their top pitching prospect, for Maeda.

The Twins also brought back Jake Odorizzi, who accepted the qualifying offer. Odorizzi was plagued by injuries all season long, but could be an option for the Twins if they wish to reunite. Because of his injury-filled 2020, it’s possible that Odorizzi’s market looks somewhat different than it would have otherwise.

Trevor Bauer, one of the frontrunners for the NL Cy Young Award, is the hottest starting pitcher on the free-agent market. Bauer in the past has expressed a desire to sign one-year deals to maximize his earnings potential, though his agent recently expressed on Twitter that they were open to and considering all types of deals. Other starters on the market include Marcus Stroman, Masahiro Tanaka and Taijuan Walker, among others.

The Twins also have some internal options in the system they could look to, including Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, as well as prospects like Jhoan Duran and Dakota Chalmers who spent this summer at the team’s alternate site at CHS Field in St. Paul.

COVID-19 impact

Spending across the board is expected to be down this offseason after teams couldn’t welcome fans into stadiums in 2020 and took massive financial hits as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Not only that, but it’s impossible to know at this point how many fans will be let into stadiums next April. Another year with potential deep losses in revenue certainly will come into play when teams are deciding how to spend this offseason.

On his year-end Zoom call in early October, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said that would be a topic the franchise would be assessing in the weeks to come, but he didn’t have any specific answers at the time.

“(Team owner) Jim Pohlad and the Pohlad family have always been supportive of decisions we make and we feel are best for the competitiveness of this team,” Falvey said then. “We recognize there are unique circumstances that played out this year and some uncertainty as we progress thorough this offseason as to what the beginning of 2021 will look like as well. We’ll factor that in.”

Position prospects

The top prospects are knocking on the doorstep. How will the Twins clear space for them? Better yet, will they — at least during the offseason?

The Twins showed their faith in outfielder Alex Kirilloff, calling him up and placing him on the Wild Card Series roster. Kirilloff, who also has spent some time at first base in the minors, doesn’t appear currently to have a clear path to playing time in 2021. Neither does fellow first-round pick Trevor Larnach, another outfielder. Kirilloff and Larnach are the team’s No. 2 and 3 prospects, respectively.

That is, unless the Twins do something with their current outfielders. Eddie Rosario potentially could be on the move in one way or another. Or, seemingly less likely, Max Kepler, who the Twins signed to a five-year deal before the beginning of the 2019 season, could be used as a trade chip for pitching.

If either is no longer with the Twins, that would clear a path to playing time for either of the prospect outfielders. Brent Rooker, who made a good first impression before fracturing his forearm and requiring surgery late in the season, also should be back and ready to contribute.

Top prospect Royce Lewis, a shortstop, appears a little further off than Kirilloff and Larnach, but could be ready to force the issue later on.

Nelson Cruz

For the past two seasons, Nelson Cruz has not only been the Twins’ best hitter, but also a leader and steadying presence in the clubhouse. Cruz, 40, is now a free agent, and while the two sides have expressed mutual interest in a return, there are other factors to consider.

Will the National League have a designated hitter next year as it did in 2020? Because if so, Cruz’s services will be in higher demand. What will Cruz want? Both in salary and years. And how far will the Twins be willing to go to satisfy that considering an opening at designated hitter could allow them some flexibility? Miguel Sano could shift over to DH, which could open up a starting spot, for example, or they could just use that spot to rotate their starters through to get them off their feet.

Cruz led the Twins’ offense throughout the 2020 season, hitting .303 with a .397 on-base percentage and .595 slugging percentage with 16 home runs in 53 games. He also drove in their only two runs in the Wild Card Series.

Coaching staff

The Twins had to fill three coaching vacancies last season when bench coach Derek Shelton departed to become the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, bullpen coach Jeremy Hefner left to become the pitching coach for the New York Mets and hitting coach James Rowson took a job as bench coach and offensive coordinator for the Miami Marlins.

Will something similar happen this year?

The Twins had two of their coaches — bullpen coach Bob McClure and major league coach Bill Evers — contribute from afar this season as both are in their 60s and the club wanted to minimize their COVID-19 risks, and the Twins will discuss their options with them moving forward. Pete Maki filled in for McClure this year in his absence.

As for the rest of the staff, Falvey has said he expects everyone back — depending on potential asks from other clubs, which could potentially spring up.