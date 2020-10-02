Select Minnesota Twins minor leaguers, many of whom spent the season at home, unable to compete as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season, have reported to Fort Myers, Fla., to get some work in.

The Twins were able to have a handful of minor leaguers with them at their alternate site in St. Paul this summer, but for the most part, their prospects were at home, working out and staying in contact with Twins minor-league coaches and coordinators.

Now, the team has been able to open the CenturyLink Sports Complex and bring in some of their minor leaguers to continue their development.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said that they conducted intake testing last week to make sure everyone was COVID-19-free and that they would be able to do some development work through the end of October.

“At present, we’re going to do a lot of development work for some of the players, some of whom were in St. Paul for a time, but a lot of those who weren’t,” Falvey said. “A lot of our younger players and prospects, guys who didn’t get a chance to play much this year. There will be some intrasquadding. There will be some playing one another.”

Falvey said they may be able to play some games against other teams — Boston is nearby in Fort Myers while the Rays and Braves are also close, though not all teams have opted to using their spring training homes this October. Instead, some are holding training at their alternate sites.

Farm director Alex Hassan along with Twins coaches and coordinators are in Fort Myers, Falvey said, putting together the program for players who missed out on a year of advancement.

“They’re working on development with our players as if it were kind of a modified instructional league of years past and to use the month to get as much development as possible for as many players as we can,” Falvey said.

After October, Falvey said all teams must shut down these programs. Normally, they would run camps in November, December and January for prospects, but he said he isn’t sure yet what the Twins will be able to operate throughout the offseason.

With no minor league season, it’s an important step toward getting players back on the field and seeing exactly where they are with their progress. Even for players who did train at CHS in St. Paul this year — players who had been ticketed for Triple-A or Double-A — the Twins have a long way to figure out how the lost season impacts their readiness going into next year.

“None of us have had to deal with that before in our careers across baseball,” Falvey said. “We need to think about the risk in guys’ readiness, whether or not they need some time in a more formal minor-league season, what benefit that would have, or what risk you are willing to take to just have guys go try and continue to finish their development at the big-league level.”

Coaching staff

The Twins’ coaching staff lost three members last offseason when other teams swooped in and hired then-bench coach Derek Shelton, hitting coach James Rowson and bullpen coach Jeremy Hefner.

But the Twins, while they have some contract situations to navigate through, expect to have the same coaching staff back next year, if they have their say, Falvey said.

What that means for bullpen coach Bob McClure and coach Bill Evers remains to be seen as both coached from afar this season due to COVID-19. Both are in their 60s, a higher-risk group for serious side effects. Pete Maki filled in as bullpen coach during the 2020 season.

Falvey said McClure, who was part of the Twins’ organization before taking on the bullpen coach role, was excited to take on the job in 2020 but they had “agreed collectively to revisit how long he wanted to be doing that depending on how this season went.” He also said manager Rocco Baldelli, who is close to Evers, wanted to talk directly with him before they make decisions.

“I’m hopeful we have all these guys a part of it,” Falvey said. “But in terms of the conditions and what would transpire, I think those will all be individual conversations we’re going to have to navigate over the months ahead.”