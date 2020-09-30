The Minnesota Twins couldn’t have picked a more pressure-filled game to press their No. 2 prospect into duty, but on a day when the Twins were swept out of the Wild Card Series, Kirilloff turned out to be one of their bright spots. Kirilloff, 22, became the first Twin ever to make his debut in the postseason.

Kirilloff who was the Twins’ first-round draft pick in 2016, selected 15th overall, got his welcome in the first inning when he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded.

Though he couldn’t convert on that opportunity, flying out to end a potential rally, Kirilloff delivered his first hit in his next at-bat, a solid single to right hit at 105.9 miles per hour off the bat. He followed that up with a nice sliding catch in right later in the game.

“That was the highlight of my day,” outfielder Max Kepler said. “I’m very proud of him to have to do that in that situation in the playoffs to come in, never played a big league game in your career and to do what he did, make a play defensively, get a knock and then a line drive which I was surprised got caught, he played like a vet. … We needed everything that he contributed.

Kirilloff had been training this season at the Twins’ alternate site in St. Paul. He has never appeared in a game above Double-A before Wednesday. Kirilloff, who started on Wednesday because center fielder Byron Buxton was unavailable, figures to be featured heavily in the Twins’ future plans.

And Wednesday was just the beginning of that.

“We have great faith in him,” manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game. “We wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t think highly of Alex Kirilloff’s ability, both as a player and as a guy, as a person. He’s a very talented ballplayer. He’s got a tremendous offensive ceiling. He can really swing the bat. He’s got power to all fields.”

Buxton starts on bench

Buxton was unable start on Wednesday in the loss to the Astros, and Baldelli was vague as to why before the game, simply saying he was not at 100 percent.

Buxton did make an appearance late in the game, pinch running for Nelson Cruz in the eighth after the designated hitter had drawn a walk. Buxton ended up getting picked off later in the inning, ending the threat for the Twins.

Buxton was hit by a pitch in the helmet on Friday and suffered a mild concussion, but he played in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, going 1-for-4 in the Twins’ loss. Baldelli would not specify whether Buxton’s absence was due to that. The Twins were also without Josh Donaldson, another key contributor, in the series.

“It’s tough to have him missing everywhere during the ballgame. He makes a huge difference and yesterday he grinded through a lot not being in his best state so I’m proud of him. It’s tough,” Kepler said of Buxton. “What he had to go through yesterday, today, I feel for him a lot and I hope he gets better and comes back stronger because he’s a hell of a player.

Cruz hopes for return to Minnesota

For the last two seasons, Cruz has been the heart of the soul of the Twins. The 40-year-old designated hitter, who drove in both of the team’s runs in the Wild Card Series, is a free agent after season’s end.

While his future in Minnesota is now in flux, Cruz has expressed hope that he could return and he did so again on Wednesday after the loss to the Astros. Cruz finished the regular season hitting .303 with a .397 on-base percentage and .595 slugging percentage for the Twins with 16 home runs in 53 games.

“I have to be thankful to the whole family, the whole organization has treated me extremely well. I cannot be more pleased, top to bottom, first class. Security, the guys on the ground crew, the clubbies, the coaches – everybody in the Twins organization,” Cruz said. “It’s been a great run. We’re back-to-back Central champions, so no one can take that away from us. Hopefully, I’ll be back next year.”