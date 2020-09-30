The Twins front office invested heavily in Josh Donaldson this offseason, doling out the largest free agent contract in team history with the hope that the former MVP could help elevate them to the next level.

He still can do that — but the Twins will have to make it through their first-round series without their star third baseman. Josh Donaldson was not included on the active roster for the Wild Card Series against Houston as he deals with calf cramping.

Byron Buxton, whose health status was also in question heading into the series, after getting hit on the helmet with a pitch on Friday and suffering a mild concussion, was in the lineup and went 1-for-4 in the Twins’ 4-1 Game 1 loss to the Astros. The Twins had not made any public announcements about their availability after Monday’s workout in which they both participated.

“He went out and hit and was on the field and did some jogging but couldn’t push it to full tilt,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said of Donaldson. “Our view of it is just day-to-day. … Hopefully we’re talking about it again between this series and next to try to figure out how we can get him there.”

Manager Rocco Baldelli said there was a question as to whether they might include Donaldson on the roster to use him as a pinch hitter, but opted against that as they didn’t want to risk him suffering a potential setback and then being unavailable in potential later rounds.

Donaldson, Baldelli said, was supportive of the team’s decision.

“He was basically saying, ‘Whatever you guys think is best, I am up for. If you want me to go out there and hit, I can go out there and hit but I want to do what you guys think is right,’” Baldelli said.

With Donaldson out, the Twins notably decided to carry four catchers — Alex Avila, Mitch Garver, Ryan Jeffers and Willians Astudillo. Astudillo, who played around the infield as well as at catcher for the Twins last season, helps with the team’s infield depth with Donaldson out.

And somewhat surprisingly, they left hard-throwing rookie reliever Jorge Alcala off the roster. Alcala posted a 2.63 earned-run average in 24 innings for the Twins this season. The Twins are carrying 13 pitchers, including Jake Odorizzi, who had been on the injured list to conclude the regular season, and Randy Dobnak.

“It just really came down to looking at some of the individual matchups and how those guys might get used,” Falvey said.

Falvey said they would use Odorizzi and Dobnak in “whatever role is necessary in whatever way Roc needs to use them.” Odorizzi didn’t pitch in Game 1, though he was warming up in the bullpen during the ninth inning.

Starter Rich Hill was also left off the roster, though it was unlikely that he would have figured into the team’s plans after he threw 93 pitches in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Reds. If the Twins were to advance to the American League Division Series, Hill would be available to them.

Kirilloff makes playoff roster

Alex Kirilloff, the Twins’ first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was a surprised member of the 28-man active roster Minnesota released before Tuesday’s wild-card round game against the Astros at Target Field.

If he plays in the first-round series, Kirilloff, 22, would be the first Twins player to make his major league debut in the postseason. The outfielder continued his steady rise through the system as part of the Twins’ alternate training site at CHS Field this summer.

“Alex Kirilloff is ready to play in the big leagues,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday. “I don’t think anyone, anybody who’s ever spent any time around him — knows him, watched him this year over in St. Paul — would question that.”

Putting Kirilloff on the playoff roster, Baldelli said, “is a move that once you get a chance to know the player and the person, you’re excited to make.”

To make room, reliever Sean Poppen was designated for assignment.

Kirilloff is one of three rookies who could make their MLB debuts in the playoffs, joining Astros outfielder Chas McCormick and Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan. Baldelli said he received the news with what has become trademark stoicism, but Kirilloff said he was “really surprised.”

Briefly

Jose Berrios will start for the Twins on Wednesday. Berrios capped his regular season by posting a 3.00 earned-run average in the month of September. The Astros have not yet announced a starter for Game 2.

Game 2 will begin at 12:08 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.