MINNEAPOLIS — If Miguel Sano had been just a fraction of a step quicker, if Marwin Gonzalez had been able to handle a groundball, if Jorge Polanco had made a crisp throw, things might have turned out differently.

But on Tuesday, none of those things fell in the Twins’ direction. Instead, a series of smaller moments — combined with an offensive output of just four hits — doomed the Twins in their 4-1 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series at Target Field. It was the Twins’ 17th consecutive playoff defeat, a streak which dates back to 2004, and it forces the Twins into a must-win situation on Wednesday to keep their season alive.

“We want to play a more complete game. We have to make the plays. We have to pitch well,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Our guys have done those things well all year long. And today, in a tight situation, anything you’re not going to execute is going to come back to bite you.”

The Astros scored three unearned runs in the ninth inning, despite reliever Sergio Romo getting the groundball he needed exactly when he needed it.

Romo, who had given up hits to the first two batters he faced, fought back to get a pair of outs. But when Romo got that grounder to escape the inning unscathed, Polanco’s throw pulled second baseman Luis Arraez off the bag, loading the bases instead of ending inning — and the threat.

“It’s a play that we have to make. It’s a big moment in the game,” Baldelli said. “We weren’t able to make it.”

Romo walked the next batter, Jose Altuve, to put the Astros ahead 2-1 at the time, then a Michael Brantley two-run single off Caleb Thielbar provided the dagger, though the Twins did bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the inning.

Rom, a veteran reliever, deflected blame off his defense and instead put it squarely on himself after the game for not getting the outs he needed.

“I do feel personally that I’m the one to wear any of that,” he said. “I do feel that I put my teammates in a position they shouldn’t have been in. I made some pitches again. I felt that I missed some good pitches. But again, I’ve got to tip my hat to those guys.”

Romo and the Twins wouldn’t have been in a tight situation in the final inning to begin with if the offense had been able to pull through against Astros starter Zack Greinke and lefty reliever Framber Valdez.

Though the Twins got two hits in the ninth off Valdez, they were otherwise mostly silenced by the 26-year-old, who, after giving up two walks to lead off the fifth, then sent down the next 13 Twins in order. Valdez was the first pitcher to throw five scoreless innings in relief in a playoff game since Madison Bumgarner did it in 2014.

“Once he settled in in and found the strike zone, he made our lives difficult,” Baldelli said.

That made the fact that the Twins weren’t able to break through early off Greinke an even tougher pill to swallow. Their best opportunity came in the first inning when Byron Buxton delivered his first career postseason hit and then stole second base. Greinke walked the next two batters he faced.

But the Twins ran into some bad luck when Eddie Rosario smoked a ball right at first baseman Yuli Gurriel that had an exit velocity of 100.4 miles per hour and an expected batting average of .690. Sano then followed by hitting a slow grounder toward third baseman Alex Bregman, who threw him out by a hair. What could have been a big inning for the Twins and shifted momentum their way, instead went for naught.

“We felt like we were going to get him,” catcher Ryan Jeffers said. “We were putting together really good ABs. … One hit here, one hit there, and we get a lot of runs on the board early and the game goes in a different direction.”

The Twins did force Greinke to throw 30 pitches in the first inning, likely leading to his eventual early exit. Greinke threw just 79 pitches in four innings before Houston manager Dusty Baker pulled him. Before his exit, they scored one run off him in the third when Max Kepler walked with two outs and designated hitter Nelson Cruz doubled to bring him home. Third base coach Tony Diaz opted to wave Kepler in, who slid in headfirst and just beat the tag for the Twins’ only run of the game.

The Twins held a 1-0 lead until the seventh when reliever Tyler Duffey looked to have gotten the groundball that he, too, needed, but Gonzalez couldn’t get a handle on it. The next batter, George Springer, tied the game. That sent Kenta Maeda, who used a slider-heavy approach and worked into and out of trouble, throughout his scoreless five innings to a no-decision.

Maeda’s toughest inning came in the fourth after he walked Bregman with one out and then allowed a single to Kyle Tucker. With two outs, Maeda lost Carlos Correa on four pitches before bearing down and getting Josh Reddick to swing at a slider and then letting out a display of emotion.

And though Maeda put his team in a position to win, it wasn’t enough.

“We realize we’re probably a play or two from being in the clubhouse and being very satisfied with what we saw. But we have to play a complete game to earn that and to win a ballgame,” Baldelli said. “You’ve got to win one before you can move on and win a series and potentially win a World Series. We have some work to do, and it starts tomorrow.”