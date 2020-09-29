MINNEAPOLIS -- Josh Donaldson will not be on the active roster when the Twins take on the Houston Astros in this week’s Wild Card Series, but Byron Buxton will. The Twins had not made any public announcement about either of their availability after Monday’s workout in which they both participated.

Donaldson, the Twins’ third baseman, was officially ruled out Tuesday morning when the team left him on the taxi squad after he spent the day prior testing out his right calf. Donaldson suffered calf cramping on Friday night, forcing him to leave that game early.

Donaldson notably strained his right calf earlier this season, causing him to miss a whole month of the two-month season, and has had injury issues with both of his calves in the past. Donaldson took batting practice and did agility testing on the field Monday during the team’s workout.

Buxton, who suffered a mild concussion on Friday after being hit on the helmet by a pitch, is on the active roster, and is starting in today's 1 p.m. game.

Alex Kirilloff, the team’s No. 2 prospect, is also on the roster for the opening round of the playoffs. Kirilloff, who has yet to make his major league debut and has been training at the Twins’ alternate site in St. Paul this season, had his contract selected on Tuesday. The Twins designated pitcher Sean Poppen for assignment.

The Twins notably decided to carry four catchers — Alex Avila, Mitch Garver, Ryan Jeffers and Willians Astudillo — though Astudillo is likely on the roster to function as added infield depth with Donaldson not available.

Let's go! Here's how we line up for Game 1. #OurSZN pic.twitter.com/Zgr7dHX6ti — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 29, 2020

And somewhat surprisingly, they left hard-throwing rookie reliever Jorge Alcala off the roster. Alcala posted a 2.63 earned-run average in 24 innings for the Twins this season. The Twins are carrying 13 pitchers, including Jake Odorizzi, who had been on the injured list, and Randy Dobnak.

Rich Hill was left off the roster, though it was unlikely that he would have figured into the team’s plans after he threw 93 pitches in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Reds. If the Twins were to advance to the American League Division Series, Hill would be available to them.