MINNEAPOLIS -- Luis Arraez’s trip back to the Minnesota Twins lineup just got a little longer. The second baseman sprained his ankle in a scrimmage Monday, Sept. 21, at CHS Field and will be off his feet for at least a few days.

Arraez was in a rundown when he rolled his left ankle, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

“We’re going to take a look at him, we’re going to get him back on his feet in the next few days and just see how he responds,” Baldelli said before Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. “It’s hard to give an exact timeline on him at this moment. It doesn’t seem like a major ankle sprain, but he did roll his ankle.”

Arraez has been out since Sept. 8 because of soreness in his right knee that the team is calling patella tendinitis. He is hitting .288 with eight walks and just 11 strikeouts in 30 games. As a rookie last season, Arraez led the Twins with a .334 batting average in 92 games.

He will be a part of the 40-man roster the Twins are putting into a bubble starting Tuesday night, part of Major League Baseball’s attempt to keep teams free of COVID-19 as the postseason arrives. The Twins will start the postseason next Tuesday with a best-of-three-games wild-card series against an opponent to be determined.

The active roster will be 28 players; the 12 not chosen will be on the taxi squad.

Playoff rotation

The Twins appear to have set their three-man pitching rotation for the wild-card round, starting with right-hander Kenta Maeda. He will start Tuesday against the Tigers; the other two playoff starters will pitch Friday and Saturday against the Reds.

“We’re not going to start announcing everything yet, but that’s the way we’re going to do it,” Baldelli said.

Right-hander Jose Berrios, the Opening Day starter who is 4-2 with a 2.14 earned-run average in his past six starts, is a cinch to be one of the playoff starters. The third likely will be Michael Pineda, the right-hander who returned from a drug suspension on Sept. 1 and is 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts.

Left-hander Rich Hill, a veteran with 12 playoff starts (and a 3.06 ERA) would be another option, if only for his experience. He’s 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA in seven starts this season.

Odorizzi update

Jake Odorizzi, the Twins’ best starter when they won 101 games last season, is on the team’s 40-man playoff bubble roster but it’s possible he won’t be on the 28-man active roster for the first round.

The right-hander is on the injured list with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. It developed during his last start, a 5-1 loss to the White Sox in Chicago that he left in the fourth inning. Odorizzi has been limited to four starts, first by a back strain and then by a chest contusion caused by a batted ball Aug. 21 in Kansas City.

Baldelli said Odorizzi has played catch and appears to be healing well. In four starts, Odorizzi is 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA.

“From a health standpoint, I could see him getting to the point where he’s OK and his finger and his blister is healed to where he can pitch (in the playoffs),” Baldelli said. “Are we ever going to know that for a fact? Blisters are tough, and blisters are unpredictable, and there are a lot of times where our guys can pitch with them with a healing finger, and there are other times where it’s impossible and it comes down to the specifics of the blister.

“I don’t even think he could sit here and make any 100 percent definitive statements on it, but he’s healed well. His finger looks good.”

Briefly

To make room for Bailey on the 28-man active roster, the Twins optioned right-handed pitcher Sean Poppen to the alternate training site at CHS Field. Poppen has a 4.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts in six appearances for the Twins this season. … Pitching coach Wes Johnson hit a hole-in-one Tuesday morning at Oak Marsh Golf Course in Oakdale. He holed the 178-yard No. 15 whole with a 5 iron.