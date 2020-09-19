CHICAGO — It’s been a revolving door of injuries for the Twins all season: Get one player back, lose another.

Friday, it was catcher Mitch Garver and pitcher Jake Odorizzi.

The Twins welcomed back Garver, who flew from the Twin Cities to meet the team in Chicago, and placed Odorizzi on the injured list. Odorizzi left his start against the White Sox on Wednesday, the day he came off the injured list from another injury, with a finger issue.

The two moves were separate transactions. To activate Garver, the Twins optioned Willians Astudillo, leaving them still with three catchers on the roster in Garver, Alex Avila and Ryan Jeffers. In placing Odorizzi on the IL, they recalled pitcher Sean Poppen.

Garver’s return comes after he missed nearly a month with an intercostal strain.

“It’s tough not being there. And I think it’s even tougher being there and not being able to play. I try to be as big of a support player as I can when I’m not in the lineup, but it was tough. It feels good to get back,” he said. “I feel like I can contribute to this team.”

Garver, who hit 31 home runs in a breakout 2019 season, played in just 17 games this season before getting injured, hitting .154 with a .262 on-base percentage and .212 slugging percentage in those games. Garver said his main focus is getting enough at-bats in the eight games before the regular season ends to feel comfortable at the plate in the playoffs.

While rehabbing at the Twins’ alternate site in St. Paul, he said he had a chance to tinker with his swing and make adjustments.

“Going back out there, I’m going to create these last eight games as a new season,” Garver said. “I can’t worry about stats. Can’t worry about the home runs, RBIs, batting average. It’s not important at this point. Most important is getting into the playoffs and being healthy for that push.”

Odorizzi also expects to be healthy come playoff time. He had a blister/cut rip open and has been using skin strengthening creams and a laser machine to promote blood flow and healing on his finger.

He was able to play catch Friday and believes he will be ready to come off the injured list when he is eligible — the last day of the season — if he’s needed.

It’s the third trip to the injured list in a season full of frustrations for Odorizzi. The right-hander began the year on the injured list with an intercostal strain. After three starts, he landed on the IL again after being struck in the chest by a batted ball. His newest injury cropped up during his first start back during the fourth inning.

“The best way to categorize it is 2020. There’s a lot of people that created that almost like a verb or an adjective just describing things. Like ‘Oh, 2020.’ I feel ya. I understand,” Odorizzi said. “It feels like for me like I’m in a child’s game where you’ve got a little spinner. Let’s spin this thing and see where we land next. Line drive to the chest? Blister?”

Odorizzi, who has pitched just 13 2/3 innings this year, said he was fully built up at the time of his injury and is ready to contribute after his IL stint whenever the Twins need him.

“If the last game of the season is an important game, whatever it may be, I’m ready to pitch that game,” Odorizzi said. “We just have to sit back and see whatever presents itself to us. Having the home field advantage for the wild card series, I think it’s really important for us, as it is for a lot of teams, so if that’s a meaningful game where we need to win it, that’s my day to be activated, so I’m eligible for that. And if not, if we’re trying to slot things for the playoffs, that’s their determination.”