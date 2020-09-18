Nelson Cruz has won plenty of awards in his day. He has three Silver Slugger Awards to his name. He’s been named the Edgar Martinez Award winner for being the league’s best designated hitter twice. He took home the ESPY’s top humanitarian award earlier this summer.

But there’s one big one that’s eluded him — and every other full-time designated hitter.

No DH has taken home Most Valuable Player honors. But Cruz certainly is making his case this season.

“If you’re looking for a guy who is a DH that could and is fully capable of winning an MVP award, it’s Nelson Cruz,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Will we ever see it? I hope we do, and I hope it’s this year.”

Cruz is hitting .320 with a .406 on-base percentage and a .634 slugging percentage. His OPS (1.040) is one of many offensive statistics that he sits near the top of the league in. After Thursday’s game, he was third in the majors with 16 home runs on the season.

Cruz’s 2.0 WAR, per Fangraphs, was seventh in the American League to begin the day on Thursday, Sept. 17, even without contributing to his team defensively. Shane Bieber of the Indians, who is expected to be the runaway Cy Young Award winner, entered the day leading the AL with a 2.7 fWAR.

“I think we’re all players,” Cruz said. “I’ve seen pitchers win the MVP. If that’s the case, hopefully a DH can also win MVP.”

Nobody appears to be running away with the award. Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson of the White Sox are in the mix. So is Bieber. Angels center fielder Mike Trout, of course, is a candidate, while Luke Voit has compiled a strong season in New York.

Cruz finished ninth in MVP voting last season. His highest finish was sixth in 2015 with the Mariners.

“For me, as a player, I don’t like to talk about stuff like that. I only want to focus on what I can control as a player, go out and play my game,” he said. “In that case, if for some reason I win it, I would be happy. But if not, my concern and my focus is to win games and help my team go to the playoffs and the World Series. That’s my main focus.”

Buxton power surge

Byron Buxton continued his power surge on Thursday, hitting two home runs in the 4-3 loss to the White Sox, which was part of a four-home run series for him.

One of those was an inside-the-park home run, and he looked to have another inside-the-parker the day before, but it was overturned upon replay and he had to settle for a ground-rule double.

He has 12 home runs in 34 games this season, surpassing the 10 he hit in 87 games last season. Buxton has hit seven home runs in his past nine games and in the past week has hit .375 with a .375 on-base percentage and .792 slugging percentage.

“I think (it’s) a little bit more of knowing what pitchers are going to do to me a little bit more, experience I guess. And just going in having a clear mind and being ready to hit,” Buxton said. “… Don’t be afraid to go up there and make an out. Don’t give up a fastball down the middle or a get-me-over pitch. Go up there ready to hit, and last week or so it has been really good. Been seeing the ball very well and being aggressive. It’s one of those things where I’m trying to stay consistent and have quality at bats.”

Briefly

Reliever Zack Littell was outrighted off the 40-man roster and cleared waivers. He was assigned to the alternate site in St. Paul, where he had already been throwing. That means the Twins’ 40-man roster is now at 39.

Baldelli said he thought there was a chance Jake Odorizzi (finger) could be ready to pitch before the end of the season.