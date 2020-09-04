MINNEAPOLIS -- Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson started the Twins’ first with consecutive home runs, and starter Randy Dobnak scattered four singles in five innings as Minnesota beat the Detroit Tigers, 2-0, in the first game of a doubleheader Friday at Target Field.

Dobnak (6-2) struck out four, walked one and coaxed the Tigers into two double-plays as he lowered his earned-run average to 2.72. Taylor Rogers pitched the seven for his team-leading eighth save.

Polanco started the Twins first with a home run just over the wall in left-center, the first leadoff home run of his career. Donaldson followed with a blast to center that landed in the seats above the batter’s eye. His second home run of the season traveled an estimated 441 feet.

“I feel like I hit it well,” he said.

It was the third time this season that Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (1-5) has given up consecutive home runs to start a game. He rallied to finish an otherwise strong outing, striking out eight Twins batters.

“Part of that, too, is Boyd’s a pretty good pitcher,” Donaldson said. “He’s not a slouch out there; he throws some pretty good pitches.”

Jeimer Candelario started the Tigers’ seventh with a single to left off Rogers and advanced to second on a wild pitch. But pinch-hitter Jorge Bonifacio grounded out to short, and catcher Austin Romine grounded out to third before Rogers fanned Isaac Paredes for the final out.

In his previous start, Dobnak gave up six earned runs on 12 hits and two walks Aug. 29 at Detroit.

“Overall, I think I got ahead more today than I did last time,” he said. “Still not as much as I would like to be ahead early on with guys. Overall, we had the same game plan for today that we had last time, different results.”