When the Minnesota Twins welcomed two important veterans back on Tuesday, Josh Donaldson was noticeably absent. But manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects the third baseman to return from the injured list as soon as this week.

Sidelined by calf issues since July 31, Donaldson has been playing with the minor-league depth squad at CHS Field for the past week or so and appears ready to rejoin the big-league club when it needs him most. The Twins entered Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox on a six-game losing streak.

“Josh is doing great. I would expect to see him in a matter of a day I would say, or two,” Baldelli said. “But we’re going to continue to just keep an eye on him. We generally, as we know, don’t get too far ahead of ourselves and make announcements early.”

The Twins activated right-handed started Michael Pineda and center fielder Byron Buxton on Tuesday and stuck them straight into the lineup against first-place Chicago, which rallied twice in Monday’s 8-5 win at Target Field.

Pineda, 31, was set to make his first start since Sept. 6, 2019. He received a 60-day suspension after testing positive for a diuretic banned by Major League Baseball.

Buxton, 26, missed 11 games with inflammation in his left shoulder, which was surgically repaired last fall.

One of last winter’s biggest free-agent acquisitions, Donaldson has played in only seven games in the first year of a four-year, $92 million contract and was just finding his swing when he was injured while scoring from second in the second inning of a 4-1 victory over Cleveland.

This is the fourth time the 2015 American League MVP has been on the disabled list because of issues with the calf muscles.

“He’s doing great, moving around very well, swinging the bat well,” Baldelli said. “Any time he’s not hitting an extra-base hit or a homer or a screaming liner somewhere, he always gets upset at himself. But he put some really good swings on the ball. I would expect to see him out on the field very soon. It shouldn’t be very long.”

Sano kidding

The Twins already had clinched the AL Central the last time Miguel Sano batted leadoff. On Tuesday, they were 2½ games out with a month left and riding a six-game losing streak.

Sano was placed at the top of the lineup against left-hander Dallas Keuchel because, why not? The Twins were hitting .190 as a team, and averaging 5.7 hits and 2.7 runs a game during their worst losing streak since June 29-July 4, 2018.

“He’s been a guy who’s just been really dynamic with the bat in his hands,” Baldelli explained. “He’s a guy that has generally been excellent against left-handed pitching. The opportunity to get him up top and maybe even get him an extra at bat as some point in the game or extra at bat against a lefty is always a good thing.”

Sano hit leadoff on Sept. 27 last season and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs at Kansas City. He entered Tuesday’s game hitting .248 — .179 against lefties — with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in 105 at-bats. He also had a team-leading 51 strikeouts.

“You never know what you are going to see,” Baldelli said, “but everyone is kind of excited and he’s got a smile on his face. He was pretty happy to be in the leadoff spot. I think he likes it.”

Briefly

To make room for Pineda and Buxton on the 28-man roster, the Twins optioned outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. back to the minor league camp at CHS Field and designated right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya, 29, for release or assignment. Minaya, who spent the previous four years in the White Sox organization, signed a minor-league deal last winter and never pitched for the Twins.\